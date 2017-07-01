WAR PREP: UNDERSTANDING NORTH KOREA

It’s no laughing matter in North Korea …

Contrary to popular belief and representations in the mainstream media, Kim Jong Un is not suicidal or crazy. He was raised in an atmosphere of expectation and entitlement much like the old monarchies and familial dictatorships where state politics takes on the trappings of a religion. It might be a cult of personality, but nonetheless its subjects believe in the divinity of the ruler of the moment. If anything, the young sun-god is delusional, believing that he can prevail over superior forces in fulfilling his grandfather’s (Kim Il Sung) and father’s (Kim Jong Il) promise to reunite the two Koreas and keep the Korean race pure, self-sufficient and untainted by outsiders. Thus it is Kim Jong Un’s destiny to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and father. It is my belief that Kim really does believe that the West, including South Korea, is ready and willing to attack North Korea. To what end is the question nobody can answer because there are nothing to be gained except the obligation to provide state assistance to millions of desperate North Koreans.

China will not help, even if threatened with economic sanctions …

Even China appears to fear destabilization of North Korea in order to prevent a horde of needy people from crossing their shared border and becoming a burden on the Chinese infrastructure. So all of Trump’s posturing about China’s assistance in thwarting North Korea’s nuclear and missile ambitions is likely to fall on deaf ears. For those who have not been paying attention, Kim Jong Un apparently ordered the very public assassination of his older brother Kim Jong Nam who was under Chinese protection and was said to be the “replacement leader” if China decided to take out Kim Jong Un. And to put a fine point on the matter, the assassination was executed using a personalized version of a weapon of mass destruction, VX Nerve Agent.

Will the world be willing to sacrifice South Korea to keep the peace? I think not. There would be no end to the nuclear blackmail and crazy-ass posturing to keep his own people from revolting once they learn how other people live – with full stomachs and some degree of freedom from the paranoia of a culture that encourages and rewards children to report wayward parents and punishes three generations of family for the misdeeds of one person. Human rights in North Korea are nonexistent, and much of the country is illiterate, malnourished, and would consider Appalachian conditions to be paradise.

Will the world be willing to allow Japan and South Korea to become independent nuclear powers? I think not. Already China is chaffing under the use of powerful radar systems associated with the THADD (Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense) missile batteries that have been erected and manned in the South.

Yet, the North Koreans persist in their illegal and provocative behavior …

The North Koreans continue to violate United Nations sanctions on testing Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles that can threaten the entire United States. Testing might be the wrong term because the North Koreans have gone from testing to validation and now to launch practice. Since they are using easily hidden mobile launchers, they are almost impossible to track and target on the ground. It is also unlikely that we will be able to intercept and destroy multiple targets during their boost phase. Inflight interception is iffy, and just one missile with a nuclear payload would be catastrophic – not only in terms of blast and radiation damage but the long-lasting damage to all electronic infrastructure.

It is likely that the United Nations will remain impotent.

It is probable that China will not intervene because they do not want millions of illiterate, malnourished peasants invading their country.

It is not likely that North Korea will abandon all nuclear weapon and missile development and deployment. What the American government and the American media do not seem to understand is that it is the role of Kim Jong Un, the racist leader of one of the world’s purest races to fulfill his destiny and bring the world to his feet. Nuclear weapons are not bargaining chips – only a means to advance the fate of the Korean race.

To better understand North Korea is to understand Juche …

Juche is commonly translated as “self-reliance" and is the official state ideology since being created by patriarch Kim Il Sung. It appears to be a variant of Marxism-Leninism with the stated purpose of bringing about a perfect socialist state. But like all similar philosophies, it has devolved into a thuggish cult of personality which substitutes for religion in a godless political system. Juche’s three stated goals are: political independence, economic self-sustenance, and self-reliance in defense. Of course, the unstated goal is to preserve the dictatorial powers of the Kim family. Unfortunately, North Koreans believe that Juche can only be achieved if the people follow the dictates of one “great leader” and his designated heirs and successors.

Bottom line …

It appears that the world respects President Trump a little more than former President Obama. Perhaps respect is not exactly the right word – it is most likely the fear that arises from an unstable situation with a chaotic who does not appear to have the backing – if you believe the progressive mainstream media – of a majority of Americans. Something likely to change instantly if the United States was threatened by North Korea. Unfortunately, the situation has surpassed the ruling Troika's (Trump-Ivanka-Kushner) ability to understand and resolve on their own.

It is now time for Trump to bring in people like John Bolton and others who not only understand the mentality and intentions of North Korea but who might be able to fashion a creative solution without keeping America on the brink of a nuclear exchange with North Korea.

Perhaps Kim Jong Un is right about one thing, America and the American people have far more to lose in a nuclear exchange – in particular with an EMP (Electro-Magnetic Pulse) that will wipe out our electronic infrastructure and wreak havoc on our economy and defense posture. Not so much the North Koreans who have had 60 years to create bomb shelters and train their citizens in civilian defense matters. There are few Americans, other than the preppers, who are prepared to be self-sufficient at a subsistence level.

And, let us not forget that the Asian races appear to be the most racially-oriented and biases among us, no one more so than the North Koreans who believe their race is pure and free from outside influence. The Chinese and Japanese, after decades of dealing and intermarriage with Westerners, less so as they hide behind smiling and laughing faces.

We are so screwed.

Steve