TRUMP: ONCE AGAIN -- OPEN MOUTH, INSERT FOOT!

Which of the following character traits would you use to describe President Donald J. Trump?

Credible?



Trustworthy?



Reliable?



Loyal?

Precisely!!

How anyone can serve in the Trump Administration without fearing that their reputation and performance will not be trashed by President Trump on any given day is beyond me.

One of the first conservatives to support of Donald Trump was Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) who was ultimately chosen to become the Attorney General of the United States. Involved in a discussion with certain Russians, Sessions did the honorable thing to avoid even the appearance of impropriety by recusing himself from any Justice Department matter involving the Trump Administration and the ongoing Russian probe conducted by the FBI.

Now we find Donald Trump trashing Attorney General Sessions in the mainstream media …

Citing Recusal, Trump Says He Wouldn’t Have Hired Sessions President Trump said on Wednesday that he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, calling the decision “very unfair to the president.” In a remarkable public break with one of his earliest political supporters, Mr. Trump complained that Mr. Sessions’s decision ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel that should not have happened. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Mr. Trump said. But Mr. Trump left little doubt during the interview that the Russia investigation remained a sore point. His pique at Mr. Sessions, in particular, seemed fresh even months after the attorney general’s recusal. Mr. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Mr. Trump’s candidacy and was rewarded with a key cabinet slot, but has been more distant from the president lately. “Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” he added. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.” Mr. Trump also faulted Mr. Sessions for his testimony during Senate confirmation hearings when Mr. Sessions said he had not had “communications with the Russians” even though he had met at least twice with Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak. “Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers,” the president said. “He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren’t.” <Source: New York Times>

Perhaps Trump expected something different?

Considering Trump’s involvement with Attorneys like the despicable Roy Cohn, a vicious, vindictive, and crooked lawyer, maybe he saw the lengths to which previous corrupt Attorneys General like Janet Reno, Eric Holder, and Loretta Lynch went to protect their patrons; notably Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. There is little or no doubt in my mind that those who surround Trump in his organization have a singular loyalty to Trump and do not have to consider those pesky codes of conduct when it comes to swearing allegiance to the Constitution of the United States.

Donald J. Trump is not your normal President nor does he even appear to be a normal person. We can only wait and watch to see what he is going to say next, although his words have little meaning as Trump operates within the context of now – apparently based on little more than how he feels at the moment. It is almost like a mirror version of former President Obama who was lazy and believed he could “wing it” when conducting the affairs of state. And, like Obama, he appears to enjoy campaigning and the adoration of the crowd rather than the heavy lifting required to govern effectively. His idea of Congressional outreach seems to be summoning Members of Congress and then berating them in public.

In what world or in what context would you disparage and denigrate a Senator who is in a very tight Senate race in 2018 and does not need the negative publicity because the President does not like his position on Trumpcare – the bastardization of Obamacare that was supposed to be repealed and replaced.

Bottom line …

While having a President whose actions are unpredictable may convey some advantage in foreign relations, it certainly does nothing on the domestic front nor does it inspire confidence in the present administration. We are screwed – first because the GOP is rudderless and drifting on the sea of chaos and confusion; and second, because our current President lacks the core values and character traits of a great leader. A self-absorbed bully YES; a leader, NO!

I also find it curious that President Trump would sit down with the New York Times for a lengthy interview after claiming that they are the purveyors of fake news and can’t be trusted to tell the truth about him. But, then again, it appears that Trump only cares that he is mentioned and his power and position are affirmed; not so much the characterization of the reporting. Perhaps Trump is so ADHD, that his attention span is so short, that all is forgiven after a few days until the next perceived slight.

Trump is the first President in modern history to reveal the inner workings of his mind on an instantaneous basis – being Donald Trump on Twitter. Like those who imputed great wisdom and character to Obama, I think the very same type of supporters give Trump way too much credit – and credit which he frankly does not deserve.

While Trump gave us back the Supreme Court and is marginally better than Hillary Clinton, I wonder if that is enough in a President?

We are so screwed.

-- steve