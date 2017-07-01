TRUMP AND HIS EXCELLENT TWITTER MACHINE

If chaos, confusion, and ambiguity are Trump’s desired goals, then let Trump Tweet …

However, if you want clarity, cohesion, and an expression of current policy, log Trump off.

Bottom line …

It appears that Trump may be afflicted with some form of ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and he cannot remember or chooses to ignore the published comments of his cabinet members and surrogates in the media. It is becoming downright painful to see someone put forth a cogent, well-reasoned, opinion on policy, only to have it destroyed moments later with a tweet blast at some media site.

From what I can observe, Trump operates in the moment, whether it is responding to criticism or explaining foreign policy. No consultations prior to his pronouncements. A very dangerous practice for an American president whose words can move Wall Street and foreign nations.

We are so screwed.

-- steve