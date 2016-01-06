THE WORST PART OF NORTH KOREA'S NUCLEAR AMBITIONS

Thanks to former President Bill Clinton and the useful idiot, former President Jimmy Carter, the North Koreans now have both nuclear weapons and Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. Even worse than a nuclear strike from North Korea is the situation created when the United States reacts by firing defensive missiles. Unfortunately, the path of our ballistic missiles takes a polar route toward Russia. Because Russia uses a unique method of missile detection (over the horizon scans and satellites that scan the edge of the Earth to detect a launch) to avoid false positives, it looks like the United States has launched a first strike on Russia.

Should the Russians mistake the defensive action and launch a counterstrike – America ceases to exist as it did minutes before the launch. Thus, the question is how can we prevent this potential catastrophe. If you listen to the progressive socialist democrats, Russia is our enemy and not to be trusted; especially under President Trump. So cooperation with deconfliction should be taken with the utmost caution and contempt for Russia's motives.

You can thank Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton for North Korea’s nukes North Korea’s boast that it just detonated its first hydrogen bomb met instant doubts from the White House and arms experts. If they’re right, Pyongyang “only” has plain-old atomic bombs. What a . . . relief? For all this, thank Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. North Korea couldn’t have done it without their gullibility. Back in 1994, President Clinton prepared to confront North Korea over CIA reports it had built nuclear warheads and its subsequent threats to engulf Japan and South Korea in “a sea of fire.” Enter self-appointed peacemaker Carter: The ex-prez scurried off to Pyongyang and negotiated a sellout deal that gave North Korea two new reactors and $5 billion in aid in return for a promise to quit seeking nukes. Clinton embraced this appeasement as achieving “an end to the threat of nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula” — with compliance verified by international inspectors. Carter wound up winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his dubious efforts. But in 2002, the North Koreans ’fessed up: They’d begun violating the accord on Day One. Four years later, Pyongyang detonated its first nuke. Now, the Obama administration (long content to kick the North Korea can down the road) says it will never “accept” a nuclear North Korea. Funny: The president said the same thing about Iran, then cut a deal that guarantees the ayatollahs go atomic. <Source>

Bottom line …

Unfortunately, between former President Carter, the father of Islamo-fascism in Iran, and former President Barack Obama, the Democrats have guaranteed much the same deal with the nuclearization of Iran. Sort of a pattern and practice of malignant behavior that appears to deliberately disadvantage America and her staunchest allies and to promote the interests of our enemies. Also, both former Presidents appear to be both anti-Semitic and anti-America.

Progressive socialist democrats would rather see you die on your knees begging for mercy than stand up and defend yourself. These are the fools who claim to promote women’s rights but deny women the right to use a handgun to defend themselves and their children against far stronger adversaries. Not only to the progressive socialist democrats believe that America is relatively evil and owes some form of debt to the rest of the world, they believe that each succeeding generation doubles down on responsibility for reparations – even though nobody alive experienced slavery. Except, of course, the slavery that is self-generated by the activities of activists and agitators who require racial strife to earn a living.

We are so screwed.

-- steve