THE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF PROGRESSIVES PURSUING GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS

Nature will do what it has done in the past and present, and what it wants to do in the future …

I believe that the progressive socialist democrats have massively corrupted the science with the billions of dollars that are being pumped into proving that global warming is man-made, is a planetary emergency and requires prompt action by funds- and power-seeking politicians to advance their socialist/communist agenda. While we can observe the weather, global climate changes occur over large time spans, mostly greater than the lifespan of a few generations of individuals. In my research, I have found no conclusive proof that man’s climate signal can be isolated and measured against the background of climate’s natural variability with any degree of success or certainty. And, using selected studies, incomplete computer models, manipulated data, and short time spans may be producing a false narrative that does not correlate with actual observations over time.

However, in their push for population control, limitations on individualism and freedom, the progressives have overlooked one very important factor that is going to make the world an unsafe place …

With the green mentality of the progressive socialist democrats, they are slowly curtailing the use of fossil fuels for transportation –- supporting the shift from gasoline to natural gas or electricity. Ignore the fact that the energy imbalance in providing this utopia is out of whack when you figure the progressives want to meet this demand with solar, wind, and hydroelectrically generated power.

And, without the massive need for fossil-fuel driven transportation, many of the entities whose sole output is oil will lose the revenue they need to support their economies and keep the people from rising against their respective governments. This will manifest itself in the use of greater force against innocent people to preserve the command and control that is necessary for a despotic regime. Already we can see the significant impact of fracking and the recovery of shale oil in the economies of the Middle Eastern states and Russia.

How many people have noticed that Volvo, a major European car manufacturer will not longer offer traditional gasoline engines after 2019? Moving first to hybrid vehicles and then to fully electric vehicles. How many people know that the cheese-eating surrender monkeys in France are planning to outlaw the use of internal combustion engines by 2040? How many people know that two-thirds of all oil production in the world is used to power motor vehicles. While this might fit the progressive agenda of going green and reducing the mobility of populations, it will have an enormous impact on the Islamic states who are planning to kill us all and take over the world in the name of Allah.

Ask yourself what will Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the others – not to mention the progressive people’s paradise in Venezuela do to keep the dollars flowing? Adopt the North Korean model to blackmail the world into paying for peace? Without oil sales, what will Russia do to keep the dollars flowing into what is essentially a stagnant economy? For most countries, their energy needs can be met by better-engineered nuclear reactors. But, what the hell do Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq export except oil and terrorism?

Bottom line …

One need only look at the formerly golden State of California to see what a cadre of progressive whack jobs have done to individuals and businesses. Pursuing their global warming nonsense – ostensibly as the alternate leader of the world, California’s wealthiest individuals and corporations keep their assets out-of-state and unavailable for confiscation by the tax authorities. Not so coincidently, the tax-collecting State Board of Equalization has been split into two entities when the public outcry over the Board’s inability to adequately explain where the tax revenue collected from California’s individuals and corporations has gone. Perhaps, the system that was defective by design needed to be revamped when the state’s majority Democrat leadership couldn’t stomach the stench of waste, fraud, and abuse.

Now is the time to take a closer look at the progressive socialist democrats at all levels; local, state, and federal to prevent the unintended consequences of a war over natural resources.

We are so screwed.

-- steve