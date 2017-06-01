SCANDALS: WHO CAN YOU BELIEVE WHEN BOTH SIDES HAVE LIARS AT THE TOP?

What the hell is happening to our government?

First, the then Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation lays out a damning case against Hillary Clinton and all of her cronies for mishandling classified government documents, the destruction of government property, and obstructing justice by manipulating the system and getting unheard of procedural concessions from the investigators. Then James Comey stands up, misinterprets a clearly written law, and then claims that no DOJ prosecutor would bring such a case. Clearly something was wrong because James Comey did not have the authority to make that decision without usurping the authority of the Deputy Attorney General of the Department of Justice – assuming, of course, that Attorney General Loretta Lynch actually recused herself due to a personal meeting with a potential co-conspirator and the husband of the target on the day before her FBI interview. An interview where another co-conspirator was present and allowed to voice objections. This stinks to high heaven.

And, now we find that the progressive poobahs at the Democratic National Committee are refusing to make their email server available for a forensic exam – even when that server is the basis for claims that the Russians deliberately hacked the DNC to provide the Trump campaign with opposition information. You will notice, that the information in and of itself spoke to active interference with the campaign activities of Bernie Sander, some progressives favorite communist.

But it gets worse …

Hacked computer server that handled DNC email remains out of reach of Russia investigators It is perhaps the key piece of forensic evidence in Russia’s suspected efforts to sway the November presidential election, but federal investigators have yet to get their hands on the hacked computer server that handled email from the Democratic National Committee. Indeed, the only cybersecurity specialists who have taken a look at the server are from CrowdStrike, the Irvine, California-based private cybersecurity company that the DNC hired to investigate the hack — but which has come under fire itself for its work. Some critics say CrowdStrike’s evidence for blaming Russia for the hack is thin. Members of Congress say they still believe Russia was responsible but wonder why the DNC has never allowed federal investigators to get a look at the key piece of evidence: the server. Either way, a key “witness” in the political scandal consuming the Trump administration remains beyond the reach of investigators. “I want to find out from the company [that] did the forensics what their full findings were,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is leading the Judiciary Committee’s inquiry, told The Washington Times. Scrutinizing the DNC server hack and CrowdStrike’s analysis has not factored heavily in multiple probes exploring the Russia issue. But behind the scenes, discussions are growing louder, congressional sources say. President Trump will hold an official bilateral meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Germany, although it’s unclear how big the Russian election hacking scandal will loom in their private talk. <Source>

Where’s the proof and why wasn’t the FBI able to obtain a search warrant for a serious matter of national security?

On March 20, 2017 during testimony before congress, James Comey stated "Crowdstrike, Mandiant, and ThreatConnect review[ed] the evidence of the hack and conclude[d] with high certainty that it was the work of APT 28 and APT 29 who are known to be Russian intelligence services." Comey previously testified in January that a request for FBI forensics investigators to access the DNC servers was denied. Prior to this, Crowdstrike had published a report claiming that malware used in the Ukraine and against the DNC appeared to be unique and identical, further evidence for a Russian origin of the DNC attack.By March 23, CrowdStrike would scale back some of the claims about the extent of the damage caused by the malware, but stood by its core claims about Russian sources of the hacking. <Source>

Since when does the FBI take the word of private organizations in matters of national security without an independent confirmation of the facts?

There are two red flags. One, Crowdstrike is still raising significant amounts of venture capital from individuals and companies that have a liberal bias. And two, there might be an inside man – “In 2012, Shawn Henry, a former FBI executive who lead both the FBI’s criminal and cyber divisions, was hired to lead sister company CrowdStrike Services, Inc., which is focused on proactive and incident response services..” <Source>

Bottom line …

The progressives had great incentives to politicize both the Department of Justice and the FBI. The progressives have great incentives to disparage President Trump, his Administration, his Campaign team, and his legislation and accomplishments.,

So who can you trust? Their Inspector General is investigating the FBI itself, and the entire ball of wax cannot pass the smell test.

We are so screwed.

-- steve