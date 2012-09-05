PROGRESSIVES KILLED MILLIONS WITH THEIR FAKE SCIENCE: BUT WAS THAT THE PLAN?

There is little or no doubt in my mind that the progressives in our nation used junk science to kill the most effective method of eradicating mosquitos to control Malaria and other insect-borne diseases. Resulting in tens of millions of lives lost and uncountable agony and suffering by others. But, considering the Malthusian viewpoint of progressives and population control to prevent humans from decimating natural resources, one wonders if this man-made catastrophe was a deliberate attempt at creating a Malthusian Disaster to reduce population? This also explains why they are pro-eugenics, pro-euthanasia, pro-abortion, and pro-non-reproductive homosexuality.

Imagine, Bill Gates, the richest man on earth declaring that a mosquito-borne pandemic poses a greater threat to humankind than a global war.

Deadly mosquito-borne pandemic poses a greater threat to humankind than global war and could easily wipe out 10 MILLION, Bill Gates warns In a new documentary the world's richest man made the claim: Climate change and the ease of global travel is allowing for diseases to spread. There is a lack of resources available to fight a fatal outbreak, Mr. Gates said A deadly mosquito-borne pandemic poses a greater threat to humankind than global war, billionaire Bill Gates warns. In a hard-hitting new documentary, the world's richest man said a killer bug could wipe out 10 million people without warning. Footage seen by MailOnline, set to be aired next week, shows the philanthropist's worries towards the danger of disease-carrying mosquitos. An outbreak could mimic the damage of the Ebola epidemic in late 2014 or the burden of that of the deadly SARS outbreak in 2003, experts worry. Climate change warming the planet is allowing for mosquitos to spread from their usual habitats, posing a risk to many in the northern hemisphere. While growing populations in these dense areas and the increasing ease of global travel mean the danger of a pandemic looms large if a virus was to break out - of which the likelihood is growing. <Bill Gates warns that deadly pandemic poses huge threat | Daily Mail Online>

After aiding and abetting a staggering death toll, shouldn’t progressives be held accountable for their crimes against humanity and Rachel Carson, the author of The Silent Spring, be labeled as a mass murderer?

Silent Spring is an [OCS: purported] environmental science book by Rachel Carson. The book was published on 27 September 1962 and it documented the detrimental effects on the environment of the indiscriminate use of pesticides. Carson accused the chemical industry of spreading disinformation and public officials of accepting industry claims unquestioningly. In the late 1950s, Carson turned her attention to conservation, especially environmental problems that she believed were caused by synthetic pesticides. The result was Silent Spring (1962), which brought environmental concerns to the American public. Silent Spring was met with fierce opposition by chemical companies, but it spurred a reversal in national pesticide policy, led to a nationwide ban on DDT for agricultural uses, and inspired an environmental movement that led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. <Source>

Rachel Carson's Deadly Fantasies As detailed by Roger Meiners and Andy Morriss in their scholarly yet very readable analysis, “Silent Spring at 50: Reflections on an Environmental Classic,” Carson exploited her reputation as a well-known nature writer to advocate and legitimatize “positions linked to a darker tradition in American environmental thinking.” Carson “encourages some of the most destructive strains within environmentalism: alarmism, technophobia, failure to consider the costs and benefits of alternatives, and the discounting of human well-being around the world.” Carson’s proselytizing and advocacy raised substantial anxiety about DDT and led to bans in most of the world and to restrictions on other chemical pesticides. But the fears she raised were based on gross misrepresentations and scholarship so atrocious that, if Carson were an academic, she would be guilty of egregious academic misconduct. Her observations about DDT have been condemned by many scientists. In the words of Professor Robert H. White-Stevens, an agriculturist and biology professor at Rutgers University, “If man were to follow the teachings of Miss Carson, we would return to the Dark Ages, and the insects and diseases and vermin would once again inherit the earth.” In 1992, San Jose State University entomologist J. Gordon Edwards, a long-time member of the Sierra Club and the Audubon Society and a fellow of the California Academy of Sciences, offered a persuasive and comprehensive rebuttal of “Silent Spring.” As he explained in “The Lies of Rachel Carson,” a stunning, point by point refutation, “it simply dawned on me that that Rachel Carson was not interested in the truth about [pesticides] and that I was being duped along with millions of other Americans.” He demolished Carson’s arguments and assertions, calling attention to critical omissions, faulty assumptions, and outright fabrications. <Source>

Déjà vu all over again …

Now we see junk science, again, rearing its ugly head to promote draconian public policies to combat natural climate change. All with the purpose of defeating capitalism and reconstituting the world as an unachievable paradise ruled by elite and enlightened people on behalf of the mass of unexceptional population units which exist only to serve the state. One might see how that closed-door experiment in communism is playing out in North Korea – or Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, or any other place it has been tried.

Just because someone uses the word “democratic” does not mean that people have freedom, liberty, and unalienable rights. After all, the Palestinians voted for the terrorist group Hamas when they should be mounting a revolution against their leadership.

Bottom line …

Bill Gates, as smart as he might be, is relatively naïve when he looks around the world and believes that dealing with dictators is possible or that progressivism is a positive value to mankind. Like Rockefeller who managed to erase much of his reputation with his good works, Bill Gates will be lauded for his humanitarian efforts – all based on a big lie that he created the original operating system that bears the Microsoft name.

We are so screwed.

-- steve