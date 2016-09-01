PROGRESSIVES HAND OUT WILDLIFE-BRANDED CONDOMS

Isn’t it wonderful that a radical progressive environmental non-profit finds the time to help their equally radical brothers and sisters in the progressive movement by advocating for human population control, and activities supported by organizations such as the abortion mill known as Planned Parenthood?

Yes, let us push the progressive’s Malthusian agenda of population control as a way to conserve our natural resources. From this worldview, we find that the progressives advance eugenics, abortion, and non-reproductive homosexuality and non-sexual behaviors with the creation of tyrannical centrally-planned government authority.

What more can we do to highlight biological diversity than to hand out packages of condoms to people who visit the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and elsewhere – where Chicagoans are doing their part in keeping the population down with murder, mayhem, and misery?

10,000 Endangered Species Condoms to Be Given Away for World Population Day Condoms Highlight Connection Between Wildlife Extinction Crisis, Human Population Growth The Center for Biological Diversity will today distribute 10,000 free Endangered Species Condoms nationwide as a part of World Population Day. The distribution seeks to make the connection between unsustainable human population growth and the wildlife extinction crisis by highlighting the need for universal access to reproductive healthcare and education. Human population continues to grow at a rate of about 227,000 people per day, driving habitat loss and forcing competition for natural resources. Wild plants and animals are going extinct at rates 1,000 to 10,000 times the natural background rate due to habitat loss, pollution, climate change and other human-caused problems. “Human population growth is rarely addressed by environmental groups, but we can’t truly solve the pressing environmental issues of our time without coming up with real solutions for our increasingly crowded planet,” said Leigh Moyer, the Center’s population organizer. “Ensuring that people can choose if, when and how many children to have is a critical part of protecting wildlife and the environment. That’s why we created our Endangered Species Condoms and why we’re working hard to draw attention to World Population Day.” World Population Day, July 11, was designated by the United Nations in 1989 to raise awareness about global population issues. There are more than 7.4 billion people on the planet, with the United States ranked as the third-most populous country. The Center’s population and sustainability program uses creative media to promote a range of common-sense solutions like access to family planning and reproductive health services, as well as education, opportunity and equal rights for women and girls. The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places. <Source>

Bottom line …

The progressives don’t give a damn about individuals, freedom, liberty, or even biological diversity and species preservation. It is all about progressive political power and non-profit fundraising to propagate their progressive agenda. And for those of you Disney-brainwashed clueless individuals, bears are not cute cuddly pets, they are large predators in the food chain. Species have come and gone, many without notice. But, then again, nobody was making money and exerting political power over their loss until the progressives found a way to capitalize on environmental matters.

Truth be told, the environmental movement is so infiltrated by socialists, communists, and useful idiots as to pose a clear and present danger to America. Want to speak to someone about real-world animal protection, talk to a hunter – not a poacher – to see what is being done to support dwindling species of game animals. If the progressives had their way, the use of cattle for food would be greatly discouraged by constantly increasing the tax on cow farts. (Yes that’s a real thing.)

We are so screwed.