PRESIDENTIAL BS (BLACK SWAN)

The black swan, symbol of the unknown and rare circumstances favored by economists and financial pundits as the symbol of rationalization for an economic or other catastrophe …

Here we President Trump, surrounded by the elite wealthy financial New York/Washington wheelers and dealers that appear to run most of our country’s finances …

And most of them are operating with their heads down and paying deference to Ivanka and Jared Kushner while trying to avoid the hot mess that is the President and his Administration. So who is watching the store?

It appears that the Federal Reserve is attempting to shrink its balance sheet and simultaneously hiking interest rates – affecting an inflationary increase in the cost of debt service for both countries and individuals. The Fed shot their wad and do not know how to balance debt, inflation, jobs, and economic activity.

Dodd-Frank, created to reduce the systemic economic risk of the largest financial institutions is a failure with those risky institutions getting bigger and more riskier. We see housing policies that are once again being used to tell banks to avoid sound underwriting principles to expand minority home ownership.

And along comes Minsky …

Minsky was one of those economists who claimed that our economy was inherently cyclical, slowly moving from stability to fragility, and then to crisis – after which the economy recycled and did the same thing over again. In recognition of his economic theories, the “Minsky Moment” was so christened. So while Ivanka and Jared jet off to the G20 and the Aspen conference of the movers-and-shakers (because they are smart and she went to Wharton), Trump is tweeting while quivering with rage that someone doesn’t take his word for anything. It appears that we may be moving beyond a Minsky Moment into a Minsky Hour if Trump does not curb his childish impulses and demonstrates some form of leadership.

Bottom line …

Being a leader is not about shouting the loudest or paying off the special interests. It is doing the tough things in life – in Trump’s case, standing up to his progressive socialist democrat friends and burning down the Democrat party by prosecuting the Clintons and all of the other corrupt democrats. Trump appears to be all bluster with very little bite. Lawyering up and playing the very same games that Obama and Clinton played when they were in power.

We are so screwed.

-- steve