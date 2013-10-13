MORAL EQUIVALENCY: THE TWO LIES THAT SHOOK OBAMACARE

The first big lie of course came from former President Barack Obama when he stood before the nation and told Americans “If your doctor, you could keep their doctor. Period.” Never mind that the misnamed Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act was crafted in secret and passed using legislative tricks.
The second big lie came from the GOP who pleaded for majorities in the House, the Senate, and then to be given the Presidency on the idea that they would “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act in the opening days of the new President’s term. The fact that they did not have an adequate and substantive replacement was an apparent failure. But it was the continual lying about “repeal and replace” that has significantly upset those who consider themselves to be Republicans.
Example: Senator Rob Portman of Ohio …
Repeal new health reform; it's a job killer
On health care, Fisher supports the new health care reform law, while Portman wants to repeal it, calling it a big government approach and job killer that fails to contain costs. (Source: Dayton Daily News coverage of 2010 Ohio Senate debate, Oct 13, 2010)
Repeal and replace ObamaCare
Q: A lot of House Republicans don't want a long-term extension of the debt ceiling; but they want to still have a conversation about ObamaCare. Should the discussion about ObamaCare be over?
PORTMAN: I oppose ObamaCare. I think we ought to repeal it and replace it. And I think most Americans agree with that. But we can minimize the damage in this process by doing certain things that were consistent with the original ObamaCare, like making people verify their income when they go on the exchanges.
Q: Is that helpful to the debate about ObamaCare?
PORTMAN: Well, I think what would be helpful is if we sat down and figured out how to make this less damaging to American families and to our American economy, because it is a huge problem. By the way, it's not just a glitch in terms of the rollout, it's a breakdown--having tried myself to get on yesterday. So there are huge problems with it, but let's be honest, and we oughta be sure that we can minimize the damage.
Repealing Obamacare
Senator Rob Portman believes that Obamacare must be repealed and replaced with reforms that will actually lower costs and improve the quality of our health care. According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, the health care law the Democrats shoved through Congress in 2009 will slow economic growth over the next decade, cost 2.5 million jobs, and contribute a trillion dollars to the deficit.
The Obamacare rollout has been disastrous, filled with technical glitches and poor management. But the problems with the Obamacare law are much worse than a just few glitches.
President Obama promised that if you liked your insurance you could keep it, but Obamacare has caused people to lose their coverage. He promised people they could keep their doctor, yet insurers are already shrinking networks to cut costs. He promised premiums would go down by $2,500, but data shows rates in Ohio going up an average of 41 percent. And despite over a trillion dollars in new spending, nineteen taxes, multiple mandates, Obamacare will still leave over 30 million people without insurance coverage after it has been in place 10 years.
There are alternatives to Obamacare that would actually reduce the costs in health care. Senator Rob Portman believes that we should allow companies to sell insurance across state lines, pass tort reform to reduce the extra costs due to frivolous lawsuits, and allow smaller businesses to band together and get the same tax benefits that larger businesses have when providing health care to their employees.
The reality on the ground in Ohio as noted by Ben Domenech, the founder, and publisher of "The Federalist," on Face the Nation (7/30/2017) …
MODERATOR: Nancy, let me switch to health care.
DOMENECH: But let's -- but let's not get past this week without understanding whose fault this is. If you go back to the original sin of the way that we talk about Obamacare, there are two essential falsehoods that we need to understand. First was from the president himself, who promised that you would be able to keep your doctor, your plan, and that your premiums would go down. If those things had happened, Obamacare today would be completely unsolvable and would be extremely popular.
The next was the Republican promise in 2010 when they started campaigning on repealing and replacing Obamacare. At the same time, the current commander in chief was firing Sinbad on "Celebrity Apprentice." They formed that and chose to campaign on repeal and replace for the following seven years, and they did so to great electoral affect. When, in reality, about half of the caucus in the Senate, and perhaps even more, was totally unwilling to ever get to full repeal and replace.
And if you want an example of that, just look this week at the behavior of someone like Rob Portman. Seven out of the 10 top employers in the state of Ohio are insurers or hospital systems. They depend on tax exemptions and on subsidies flowing to them. He was never going to get to "yes" on a repeal that included reform or restriction of any of the Medicaid expansion that was enacted under Obamacare.
And skinny repeal itself, had it passed, would have been a failure. It would have been an expression of rolling back just eight of the 419 provisions of Obamacare. That is not repeal. And it certainly is not replace.
This is a failure that is at the core of the Republican experience and the last several years and it depends on the fact that they chose to lie. <Full Transcript>
What is Portman saying now?
Senate Republicans’ health care fight is getting personal.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rob Portman, close allies and typically mild-mannered men, got into a heated exchange over Medicaid at a meeting earlier this week. McConnell sided with conservatives eager to dramatically slow the program’s growth, and laid into Portman for opposing it.
“As OMB director, you backed entitlement reform,” he said, according to multiple GOP sources in the leadership meeting. Portman was Office of Management and Budget director under President George W. Bush, and McConnell was implying that Portman had changed his stance from when he worked in the White House. But Portman, who has backed individual spending caps for Medicaid under the GOP plan but not the slower growth, was having none of it. “The leadership has overreached on this bill,” Portman shot back. <Source>
Funny, Portman portrays himself as a commonsense conservative, speaking like Rand Paul and acting like John McCain. Many believe that Portman is positioning himself as a Presidential candidate in 2020 should Donald Trump stumble or fall from grace. But, then again, can Portman be trusted to faithfully execute the laws of the land or will he be another Obama and Trump, reigning through executive orders.
Bottom line …
This apparently leaves the GOP answering the traditional lawyer’s question: “Were you lying then or are you lying now?” which is bound to be asked by a hostile and biased mainstream media.
The truth is, Trump gets a pass. As Domenech notes, Trump was busy firing Sinbad on Celebrity Apprentice when these miscreants were lying to their constituents and the broader party.
So where does this leave us?
We are so screwed.
