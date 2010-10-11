JULY 4, 2017: GREETINGS FROM ONE CITIZEN SPEAKING

If you believe that corrupt, lying professional politicians and their cadre of unionized bureaucrats are willing to put our nation’s interests above their own or those of their large campaign contributors …

If you believe that a man’s color trumps his character, core beliefs, and competence, or that sex trumps substance …

If you believe that our Constitution is outdated and needs to go beyond equality under the law to provide equality of outcome for selected classes of people …

If you believe that the majority of the apathetic and low-information voters cannot be manipulated by a slick advertising campaign …

And, if you believe the mainstream media is fair, balanced, and reporting the truth …

Then enjoy your 4th of July holiday, because it may be one of the last times to celebrate freedom in this nation.

Let us not forget those who are not celebrating with us today as they stand watch worldwide guaranteeing our freedom …

Celebrate America …

Be safe, be well, and remember, we are all in this together.

-- steve