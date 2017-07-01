JOHN McCAIN: NEVER MET A PROGRESSIVE CAUSE THAT HE DID NOT SUPPORT

Once again, another lying Republican – well not exactly a Republican, more like a RINO (Republican In Name Only) – joins the progressive socialist democrats in pursuing their anti-America, anti-GOP agenda …

How many people remember John McCain slamming Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) about her vote to support Obamacare during her 2016 challenge for McCain’s Senate seat.

Obamacare is failing Arizonans. First, a massive rate hike more than twice the national average. Then, America's largest health insurer abandoned Arizona's failing Obamacare exchange. That's devastating, especially to rural counties. Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick bragged about her Obamacare vote, saying "it's also the one I'm most proud about.." While Kirkpatrick's "proud" of putting us at risk, John McCain is leading the fight to stop Obamacare.

I would have put up a video of the campaign commercial, but I can’t stand to see his smug smiling face. At least his protégé and best friend, Senator Lindsey Graham voted against McCain.

McCain’s legacy …

Since McCain acted as the “Judas Goat” on Obamacare, Americans will continue to pay grossly inflated premiums and co-pays for policies with outrageous deductibles. There will be no insurance availability across state lines – so many Americans will have only a few choices of carriers as they are forced to pay for policy “features” that they neither want nor need. Insurers, faced with increasing losses will drop out of the insurance market. And thanks to the generous definition of “poverty level,” previously insured people who were satisfied to pay moderate premiums for decent policies will jump on the Medicaid bandwagon. (Medicaid is a welfare program and should not be confused with Medicare.)

We are one step further down the slippery slope to a single payer healthcare system that will treat all Americans like the government currently treats its veterans at VA facilities. Long lines, rationing, staged die-offs, and crappy care. (No not all VA facilities and not all VA services.)

At the very least, McCain could have supported the McConnell-Cruz legislation that eliminated the mandate, subsidized high-risk patients or those with pre-existing conditions, prevented insurance company bailouts, and cut back Medicaid entitlements.

Bottom line …

Why the GOP allows people like John McCain to run under the GOP banner after years of carrying water for the progressive socialist democrats can only be explained by the concept of numerical superiority over actually standing for the principles of republicanism: small government, fiscal prudence, social conservatism, the rule of law, and above all, respecting and protecting the United States Constitution.

Let us fondly remember some of McCain’s signature follies: McCain-Feingold (Campaign Finance Reform that flooded politics with money); McCain-Kennedy (Immigration Reform that promised to legalize an increasing horde of illegal aliens); and McCain-Lieberman (Climate Stewardship that promoted earning money off global warming based on an anti-science viewpoint that could not be justified._

Yes, John McCain was tortured and maimed by our enemies. Yes, John McCain is suffering from a life-threatening disease. But what about all of the political corruption and craziness in between these two life-altering events?

Every time McCain opens his mouth to condemn President Trump, I think to myself McCain’s candidacy could have been just slightly less progressive than that of Hillary Clinton.

We are so screwed.

-- steve