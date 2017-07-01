GLOBAL WARMING: LOCAL GOVERNMENT SUES ENERGY COMPANIES FOR NATURE'S DAMAGES

Once again, we see cash-strapped governmental entities attempting to sue the big bad fossil fuel energy companies to compensate them for the ravages of global warming and sea level rise. And, you can be damn sure that while “the people” are footing the bill for this nonsensical and frivolous litigation, “the people’ will never see a penny of any damages as the money will be funneled back into the general fund to support the criminally unfunded pension liabilities and support the engorged bureaucracy.
CALIFORNIA COMMUNITIES CONFRONTING RISING SEA LEVELS FIGHT BACK
Marin and San Mateo Cos., City of Imperial Beach Go to Court to Hold Largest Fossil Fuel Polluters Accountable
Faced with mounting costs to respond to threats to their communities from rising sea levels, Marin and San Mateo Counties, along with the City of Imperial Beach, today filed complaints in California Superior Court to hold accountable 37 oil, gas, and coal companies for the ongoing harm they knew their fossil fuel products would cause by significantly increasing carbon dioxide pollution and contributing to global warming and sea level rise.
The complaint states:
Defendants have known for nearly 50 years that greenhouse gas pollution from their fossil fuel products has a significant impact on the Earth’s climate and sea levels….
With that knowledge, Defendants took steps to protect their own assets from these threats through immense internal investment in research, infrastructure improvements, and plans to exploit new opportunities in a warming world.
Instead of working to reduce the use and combustion of fossil fuel products, lower the rate of greenhouse gas emissions, minimize the damage associated with continued high use and combustion of such products, and ease the transition to a lower carbon economy, Defendants concealed the dangers, sought to undermine public support for greenhouse gas regulation, and engaged in massive campaigns to promote the ever-increasing use of their products at ever greater volumes.
The law firm representing the counties has graciously made the original filings of the lawsuit available on their site which can be found here.
Our work arises out of our conviction that the courts provide the last even playing field to take on the biggest polluters. We want to change the behavior of the world’s largest corporations so that they no longer make everyone else pay for the damage caused by their pollution. Our team signed up for this work to make a difference for our clients and the world.
Matt Edling has dedicated his career to litigating socially just actions. He has prosecuted cases against the largest oil and insurance companies, financial institutions and multinational corporations, and won.
Matt typically represents public entities in large individual actions, as well as plaintiffs in complex class actions. He has been appointed lead or co-lead counsel in multiple class actions in state and federal courts, as well as primary counsel in multiparty actions throughout the country.
Our firm combines decades of top-level litigation and trial experience with an unwavering dedication to holding those responsible for pollution accountable.
Bottom Line ...
Eliminating hairspray, refrigerants, Styrofoam, incandescent light bulbs, and fossil fuels will not have much effect on nature and the global climate. In all of the scientific papers produced, nobody has posited a solution that will withstand common sense scrutiny. What man-made effort can overcome the real drivers of global climate change: The Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, extraterrestrial cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s rotational and precessional dynamics, the Earth’s vulcanology and plate tectonics, the deep ocean currents, and the most potent of all of the self-regulating greenhouse gasses, water vapor. Most of the climate models do not adequately deal with the self-regulating feedback mechanism of clouds – which greatly outweighs all of the greenhouse gases combined.
The correct response to nature is adaptation. If one can see that there might be coastal flooding, don’t build there. Why the government chose to rebuild much of New Orleans that exists below sea level instead of making it into a massive deep water port – all doable with modern engineering – is but one example of man’s idiocy and politics.
I hope that the fossil fuel companies will stand up to the governmental bullies and their lawyers and make them prove, to a verifiable degree of certainty, that global warming will not turn into global cooling or that there will be significant climate changes outside of +/- 10-degrees Celsius within the next thousand years. One need only look at the projections made by some of the climate activists 40-years ago that have not come to pass to understand it is all about political power and money – “the people be damned.”
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius