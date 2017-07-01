GLOBAL WARMING: LOCAL GOVERNMENT SUES ENERGY COMPANIES FOR NATURE'S DAMAGES

CALIFORNIA COMMUNITIES CONFRONTING RISING SEA LEVELS FIGHT BACK Marin and San Mateo Cos., City of Imperial Beach Go to Court to Hold Largest Fossil Fuel Polluters Accountable Faced with mounting costs to respond to threats to their communities from rising sea levels, Marin and San Mateo Counties, along with the City of Imperial Beach, today filed complaints in California Superior Court to hold accountable 37 oil, gas, and coal companies for the ongoing harm they knew their fossil fuel products would cause by significantly increasing carbon dioxide pollution and contributing to global warming and sea level rise. [OCS: Outstanding! I can’t wait for the battle of the dueling activists and scientists as they try to prove that: one, man’s climate signal can be isolated and measured against the background of nature’s normal and customary variability; and two, that atmospheric carbon dioxide is the proximate cause to global warming and sea level rise.] The complaint states: Defendants have known for nearly 50 years that greenhouse gas pollution from their fossil fuel products has a significant impact on the Earth’s climate and sea levels…. [OCS: Considering that the projections of the effects of atmospheric carbon dioxide only exist in computer models that are incomplete and use flawed data as their inputs, I wonder how they are going to explain away the natural phenomena that has seen the Earth hotter, colder, with more and less atmospheric carbon dioxide, and the fact that much of the costal lands were hundreds of feet under water in the past? It will be amusing to see the plaintiffs prove that any coastal sea level rise is caused by global warming and then having to explain shifts in the tectonic plates, silting, and erosion/deposition cycles. It will also be interesting to see how they plan to handle any allegation of negligence of corrupt politicians and city planners in knowing allow businesses and residences in the so-called danger zones.] With that knowledge, Defendants took steps to protect their own assets from these threats through immense internal investment in research, infrastructure improvements, and plans to exploit new opportunities in a warming world. [OCS: I wonder how the plaintiffs plan to explain the hiatus in warming for the past eighteen years and the fact that they failed to protect “the people” because they had access to the very same information via various government agencies that employed climate activists. Or that the global warming may turn into a far worse situation of global cooling as the global mean temperature regresses to the mean. Or, how global warming’s benefits have not been factored into the equation when computing potential damages to “the people.” Didn’t I read somewhere that corporations have a ‘legal fiduciary duty’ to do exactly the things they are being accused of doing?] Instead of working to reduce the use and combustion of fossil fuel products, lower the rate of greenhouse gas emissions, minimize the damage associated with continued high use and combustion of such products, and ease the transition to a lower carbon economy, Defendants concealed the dangers, sought to undermine public support for greenhouse gas regulation, and engaged in massive campaigns to promote the ever-increasing use of their products at ever greater volumes. [OCS: With all of the progressive socialist democrats and climate activists running around, one wonders how they concealed the alleged “dangers.” And, what about the disclosures of the Climate-gate e-mails which indicate government-funded climate activists were actively trying to stifle any opposition from the scientific community and knowingly allowing flawed research to be categorized as fact? Speak of massive campaigns to promote a public policy to advance a toxic political agenda, you cannot find worse misrepresentations and falsehoods outside of government-funded research.]

“The environmental harm these companies knowingly caused to our precious shorelines, and the entire world, and their deliberate efforts to conceal those frightening truths, jeopardizes the public’s health and places the financial burden of those consequences on the taxpayers,” said San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Don Horsley. “With this legal action, the County of San Mateo and our partners in Marin County and Imperial Beach are standing up for our residents and businesses to hold these companies accountable for their emissions and lay blame where it truly belongs. The damage they’ve caused and continue to cause is unacceptable. But the fact that they’d prioritize their bottom line over the health and security of the public — including children — in the face of hard science is unconscionable.” [OCS: I would posit that any damage to the shoreline was caused by natural forces and that any impact on property damage was a direct result of improper municipal zoning practices and building codes.] <Source>