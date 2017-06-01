EXPLAINING DONALD TRUMP IS EASY, PREDICTING HIS IMPACT ON THE NATION IS PRACTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE

This single tweet appears to tell America all there is to know about Donald J. Trump and his presidential adventure …

With all of the business of the state, how does a president take the time and stoop so low as to respond to a negative personal comment? Using derogatory names for the show’s co-hosts? There can be no coherent public policy as long as there is an incoherent president.

The answer is there for everyone to see …

Here is a man who was born on third base and scored on an unpredictable wild pitch. Now he spends much of his energy preening and accepting accolades as he tries to convince people that he hit a triple and stole home base. The truth is that this “self-made” man started off life with Daddy’s money, friends, fixers, and facilitators. If you look closely, you will find that the only thing that exceeds his actual accomplishments is his reconstruction and recollection of the smallest and most trivial event into “yuge” wins that affirms and fetes the life and existence of Donald J. Trump. Everything is measured against how great and important it makes Trump look.

I offend therefore I am …

Donald’s earliest influences included his thuggish father and the despicable lawyer Roy Cohn. Men who wielded actual power and commanded, if not respect, fear. We should be thankful that Trump is a pale, ineffectual shadow of both men.

It is almost as if the only thing that satisfies Trump is the constant recognition of seeing his name in the media. He apparently has changed little from his days in the Trump Organization; starting his day with a review of his media clippings and then receiving visitors willy-nilly throughout the day. A constant swirl of activity to satisfy a man with the attention span of a first-grader at recess. By all accounts, the Oval Office is run in the same loosey-goosey manner.

Donald Trump appears to be compelled to keep his name in the news – regardless of the message or the appearance. To Trump, it harkens back to his viewpoint that someone somewhere needs to be reminded of his greatness. As if his accomplishments mean little unless they are officially recognized and rewarded by externalities.

Here is a man who keep stacks of magazines and press clippings on his desk to hand out to visitors lest they think that the world does not revolve around Trump.

The Emperor’s New Clothes …

Trump needs the attention and adulation of sycophants who have hitched their wagons to his ascendant star. Pretty much why he relies on a very small circle of Trump Organization people and keeps everybody else in a constant state of turmoil that prevents them from accreting or consolidating their power. Those who do not effusively bow and show obeisance to the emperor are likely to be frozen out of the inner circle – if they were ever in the circle at all.

An example is the appointment of a powerful, accomplished businessman, Rex Tillerson, to be the Secretary of State. Here is a man who has represented and negotiated with most of the world’s leaders on behalf of his former employer, ExxonMobil. He is not a diplomat nor does he have any special credentials in managing diplomats. Many claim that his rather direct style is antithetical to a diplomatic style and that the State Department has become increasingly dysfunctional. Unlikely, since the two former occupants of the office (Hillary Clinton, John Kerry) were corrupt, ineffective liars that brought public scandal and disrepute to the office.

In what sane world, does the President’s inexperienced daughter Ivanka and her inexperienced husband, Jared Kushner, wield more influence than the Senate-confirmed, cabinet-level Secretary of State? I wonder how Tillerson must feel – or for that matter any cabinet-level appointee – when their statements are negated on contradicted by Trump’s tweets and announcements on a regular basis. The idea that a Jared Kushner can bring about peace in the Middle East is nonsensical and ludicrous; especially when there is nobody sitting at the bargaining table but the Israelis. If the United States does not wield sufficient power to force the so-called Palestinians to remove the destruction of the State of Israel from their charters, one wonders how any settlement is possible.

And, in spite of his bluster about the Iran Nuclear Deal, Trump has done little or nothing to reign in the rogue regime. In fact, Trump appears to lack the clarity and guts of a Ronald Reagan who most likely would have named Iran, asNorth Korea, and Pakistan as the new axis of evil. Lest anyone forget, it was the Pakistanis who sowed the seeds of nuclear technology in Iran, North Korea, and elsewhere. It appears that the only reason that Pakistan gets a pass is because they are more concerned with a nuclear India and do not appear to be as “irrational” and “messianic" like Iran and North Korea.

Bottom line …

Unfortunately, the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency is a double-edged sword. On one hand it affirms that almost anyone can be elected President in our great nation. And, on the other hand, it encourages the crazies with a little name recognition and a few dollars to run for office. Polluting the field that may ensure that the next President will not be elected with a majority of primary voters, but a simple plurality -- however small and insignificant as long as it beats their rivals.

In the universe of people who really matter in this world, Donald Trump appears to exist as a placeholder, a presidential zero if you will, whose antics merely divert attention from the real political and power machinations taking place behind the curtains.

We are so screwed. And, doubly screwed as the GOP will be the only alternative to a return to another Hillary Clinton in 2020.

-- steve