DID PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST SET UP GENERAL KELLY FOR A MAJOR CAREER FAILURE?

Trump appoints John F. Kelly, Secretary of Department of Homeland Security, to become his Chief of Staff …

What happens when you take an effective leader out of his milieu and place them in a chaotic environment? How much effectiveness is drained away from the big picture to deal with little more than childish personality and policy conflicts?

There is little doubt in my mind that retired four-star Marine general and the Secretary of Homeland Security, John F. Kelly, is a knowledgeable, effective, and competent leader who can handle a bureaucracy. But can he handle Donald Trump whose management style has been generously called loosey-goosey and chaotic?

I have no doubt that President Trump wanted a strong, impressive, and take-charge leader as his Chief of Staff. But how is Kelly going to deal with handling the Trump family whose influence on Donald Trump appears to be greater than his cabinet members, career diplomats, or the other experts that offer-up advice to the President of the United States?

Unfortunately for all concerned, General Kelly is used to issuing orders and having them followed. His previous positions contained implicit dictatorial powers to accomplish necessary tasks. Not so much in the White House where President Trump has a record of overriding, belittling, and changing the policies promoted by his cabinet and staff.

Bottom line …

Now that an effective non-partisan leader operating in his area of expertise has been removed at DHS in order to play partisan politics, who will replace him at DHS?

Let us hope that General Kelly’s talents are not wasted.

We are so screwed.

-- steve