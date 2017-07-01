DEMOCRAT'S BETTER DEAL IS REALLY A BET ON A BETTER LIE ...

The progressive socialist democrats are desperately trying to explain why their shoo-in candidate with a billion-dollar campaign war chest lost the presidency to a marginal celebrity candidate. And, just as desperately they are trying to find a rallying cry that will resonate with their disillusioned base and overcome all of the negatives of a failed healthcare experiment, a failed economic recovery, and a failed foreign policy that made America less safe and more vulnerable to terrorism.

Their focus group answer is another big lie: promising Americans “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future

Senate Democrats unveil their bold, new agenda, "A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future," that will boost wages, lower costs, and unrig the economy to make it work for all Americans, not special interests or just the wealthiest few.

This campaign is little more than a sad echo of the dying “class warfare” theme that continues to divide America into the haves and the have-not's with the progressive socialist democrats trying to regain the base and the overwhelming type of political power that so damaged America under former President Barack Obama and his lazy “lead from behind” strategies.

If anything, the truth is more likely to be …

Bottom line …

Truth be told, if the progressive socialist democrats could have delivered even half of what they originally promised, they would have won the election. Alas, they continued to destroy American institutions and dilute the unique concept of Americanism with hordes of illegal aliens whose allegiance was to a foreign power and who wanted to re-create the hell-hole they abandoned on American soil.

Even the most partisan or the most skeptical among you can see what decades of progressive governance have done to the inner cities of this nation.

Even the most partisan or the most skeptical among you can see how third-rate nations challenged the might of the American military with impunity – knowing that former President Barack Obama was a gutless paper tiger.

And, even the most partisan or the most skeptical among you can see how rising premiums, deductibles, and co-pays have priced health care beyond ordinary Americans.

This is the old bait-and-switch: we will redress your grievances in return for political power and another chance to pick the taxpayer’s pocket and loot the national treasury.

We are so screwed.

