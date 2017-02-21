DEMOCRATS ARE AFRAID THE AMERICAN PUBLIC MAY FIND OUT THEY COMPROMISED THE SECURITY OF THE U.S. BY EMPLOYING POTENTIAL PAKISTANI AGENTS?

Scream all you want about Islamaphobia, racial intolerance, bigotry, but it remains that the progressive socialist democrats in Congress allowed potential foreign agents from a hostile regime to gain access to congressional servers where they could view documents, communications, position papers, and all manner of privileged information.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz went so far as to attempt to threaten the Capitol Police with potential budget cuts if they did not return a laptop belonging to one of the Pakistanis and found in her office. This might be considered in a rational, non-democrat world, a classic obstruction of justice because she knew that the Capitol police were investigating the matter.

Which brings up a bizarre question: since this might be a national security issue, where is the FBI?

Now we find the progressive socialist democrats attempting to distract from the intelligence issue by misdirecting the query into one of financial fraud …

House Democrats’ IT Suspects Wanted Untraceable Payments, and Millions Disappeared A Pakistani family under criminal investigation by U.S. Capitol Police for abusing their access to the House of Representatives information technology system may have engaged in myriad other questionable schemes besides allegedly placing “ghost employees” on the congressional payroll. Capitol Police revoked the Awans’ access to the congressional IT system in February after a major data breach was detected. Their access had allowed them to read emails and files of dozens of members, including many serving on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Democrats have been nonchalant about the allegations, with some saying it was just a misunderstanding or that police framed the Awans due to Islamophobia. But official documents, court records, and multiple interviews suggest the Awan crew may have engaged in tax fraud, extortion, bankruptcy fraud and insurance fraud, and the money could have been funneled overseas. Abid Awan has hired high-profile lawyer James Bacon, who specializes in money laundering cases. Those interviewed also were puzzled that Congress kept the Awans on the payroll full time when the family spent months of the year in Pakistan. The four Awans were each making approximately $160,000 a year on Capitol Hill. Other House IT workers said the Awans appeared to hold no-show jobs, with bare-bones services provided, and it appeared one person was doing the work for the rest of them. While the Awans had access to the emails of members of sensitive congressional committees, Abid Awan incorporated a car dealership in Falls Church, Virginia, with Nasir Khattak, who operated an established car dealership next door. Khattak later said in sworn testimony that the car dealership’s financial books were a sham. The dealership received $100,000 from Ali Al-Attar, an Iraqi politician who practiced medicine in the metropolitan Washington region and is a fugitive from the U.S. Justice Department. The Capitol Police criminal investigation has gone on for months, but of more than a dozen people with ties to the Awans who were interviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation, most said they have not been contacted by officials. Among those investigators have not interviewed is Gilani, even though the three Awan brothers are accused of wiretapping and extorting money from her—behavior that could be highly relevant to the Capitol Hill probe. <Source>

Bottom line …

Something stinks! Why is the FBI not investigating a national intelligence matter? Or had the FBI been so hyper-politicized under the Obama Administration, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, and James Comey, that the matter was covered-up? We can no longer trust the bureaucracy that remains embedded with Obama’s progressive operatives – some of whom might be communists or covert agents of foreign governments. We can no longer trust our premier law enforcement agency, the FBI, because of its bizarre behavior under former Director James Comey. And, we can’t trust the Trump Administration because they have not shown any signs of caring about the matter or even display some level of competence.

While the mainstream media continues with stories about Donnie Jr. and the Russians, why no extensive coverage of a real issue?

We are so screwed – totally and thoroughly.

-- steve