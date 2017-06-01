CALLING BULLSH*T ON PROFESSOR STEPHEN HAWKING

The sad fact is that theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking has little or no education, expertise or experience with atmospheric physics, chemistry, or any other background that would relate to his prediction that the Earth will turn into a Venus-like planet because Donald Trump did not sign the Paris climate accords.

While Hawking’s physical condition and past work in theoretical physics may be dramatic, he is still full of crap when he makes political pronouncements with zero scientific evidence of the validity of his speculative position.

Hawking attacks Trump: US president will cause ‘250 degree temperatures - like VENUS’ PROFESSOR Stephen Hawking has sent a strong warning to President Donald Trump by stating the businessman-turned-politician’s stance on environmental issues could DESTROY Earth and leave it with similar conditions to Venus. Venus, the second closest planet to the sun, was once Earth-like. But a build-up of greenhouse gasses in its atmosphere turned the planet into a boiling celestial body with temperatures of 250 degrees Celsius and wind speeds of up to 100 meters per second. President Trump recently took the controversial steps of withdrawing the US from the Paris Climate Agreement – a move which Professor Hawking says could destroy Earth. In an interview to mark his 75th birthday, the world famous physicist told the BBC: "We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible.” "Trump's action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulfuric acid.” He added: "Climate change is one of the great dangers we face and it's one we can prevent if we act now. "By denying the evidence for climate change, and pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Donald Trump will cause avoidable environmental damage to our beautiful planet, endangering the natural world, for us and our children.” Professor Hawking then reiterated his claims if the human race is to survive we will need to leave Earth and colonize another planet – most likely Mars. “There is no sign of conflict lessening, and the development of militarized technology and weapons of mass destruction could make that disastrous. "The best hope for the survival of the human race might be independent colonies in space." <Source>

We cannot measure with any degree of certainty man’s climate signal against the natural variability of global climate change. We cannot even compute the optimal temperature for sustaining an active exosphere. And, we certainly cannot predict with any degree of precision the outcome of climate change that is manifest over geologic times, not fifty-year time periods.

Hawking appears to be channeling the position of Dr. James Hansen, one of the seminal figures in the global warming movement. Unless you know how atmospheric sciences were bastardized by corrupt, self-serving individuals to advance a political agenda, you may not be familiar with the father of global warming modeling, Dr. James Hansen. Hansen’s earliest work was done on Venus with the supposition that it’s current condition was caused by runaway global warming although the conditions on Venus were hardly “Earth-like” at any time in its history. Hansen’s modeling experience was turned Earthward when NASA declined to continue funding for Hansen’s work on Venusian cloud dynamics and aerosols. At some point in time, Hansen was radicalized and turned from being a scientist with a hypothesis into a radical activist whose dogma was undisputed and incontrovertible.

This is not the first time that Hawking has gone off the deep end with media-worthy pronouncements which are based more on personal speculation than actual science.

Even if Hawking were correct, the majority of the Earth’s population would be left behind to die. And, the chosen few – probably the product of eugenically-selected characteristics would be sent forth to colonize another heavenly body – and in doing so with further mutate into unrecognizable life forms over time; if they even survived. Perhaps Hawking should devote his prodigious talents to predict when Britannia will turn into a Muslim third-world state and England will be no longer. That may be a more predictable event than a frozen or boiling Thames river.

We do not know that which we do not know, and to present speculation with any degree of certitude is foolish. The Earth has been hotter, colder, with more atmospheric carbon dioxide and with less atmospheric carbon dioxide. The Earth has experienced extreme weather events which are outliers on a statistical scale but which are conventionally “normal.”

Like Henry Kissinger’s accent, Hawking’s physical condition should not add any additional gravitas to his pronouncements – especially those relating to speculative science fiction.

