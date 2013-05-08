CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS SELL OUT TO PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS AGAIN

Why should I be surprised that the California GOP endorsed the progressive socialist democrat’s cap-and-trade scheme?

Not only is the idea that California can make an impact on the global climate fallacious, but the money-spinning scheme that allows local polluters to continue polluting with the purchase of government-approved indulgences is criminal. Yes, criminal. Knowingly polluting the land, sea, and air with impunity because you have bought state-approved indulgences.

One need only look at the financial chicanery inherent in these deals to see how the cap-and-trade program has morphed into a scheme of unanticipated proportions. How many people know that a significant part of Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors comes from indulgences created from thin air because a Tesla does not appear to pollute as much as a vehicle running on fossil fuels. I say "appear" because the pollution created to generate the electricity to power the cars is almost never considered in the equation.

Tesla's secret to success? Selling emissions credits Today the electric car company Tesla Motors is expected to announce it has turned a profit for the first time. That’s in part because of the success of its Model S luxury sedan, which costs anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000. But what has also led to those profits is money that Tesla made from selling California Zero Emission Vehicle Credits to other car companies. But perhaps its greatest engineering feat is its range of 300 miles on a single electric charge. And now the Model S can turn a profit thanks in part to California’s Zero Emission Vehicle Credits. “The Zero Emission Vehicle regulation is a requirement that’s placed on the large auto makers to make and sell zero emission vehicles,” said Ana Lisa Bevan, with the California Air Resources Board. The board requires auto makers to turn in a certain number of credits per year. Companies earn those credits by making and selling zero emission vehicles. “So if a manufacturer has sales in California of, let’s say, 100,000 vehicles, and the obligation is credits equal to one percent of their sales, they have to come up with 1,000 credits,” Bevan said. If a company comes up short, it has to pay a penalty of up to $5,000 per credit. Or it can buy credits from a company like Tesla, which happens to earn a lot of credits on every car it makes.Tesla has sold enough credits to post its first profit. <Source>

Two well-known names in the Republican Party establishment are weighing in to back Gov. Jerry Brown's cap-and-trade proposal. Former Gov. Pete Wilson and former U.S. Secretary of State George P. Shultz issued letters Monday backing the proposal, which faces a decisive vote. Wilson, in a letter to Republican lawmakers, pitched the plan as the least negative option within the state's existing efforts to combat climate change. "The choices are limited, and unfortunately you are faced with what you can do to make a bad situation better," Wilson said, noting alternative efforts, such as a carbon tax, would be "truly disastrous for our state." Shultz, meanwhile, praised the plan as something that would make Ronald Reagan "proud," calling it a "commonsense, free-market approach." The appeal had limited effect in the Senate: Only one Senate Republican — Tom Berryhill of Modesto — voted for the proposal, which secured enough votes to pass but has not officially cleared the Senate yet. <Source>

Bottom line …

It’s always the same pitch: we need more money to fight those evil progressives. We stand for fiscal sanity, smaller government, fewer rules and regulations, social conservatism, and family values. Personally, I am not sure that the self-serving professional politicians in the GOP stand for anything except their position, power, prestige, and profits. Every time I look closely, the GOP in California is engaging in meaningless show votes – and when it comes to crunch time, voting with the progressive socialist democrats.

We are so screwed.

