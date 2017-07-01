ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: GORDON GECKO IN THE WHITE HOUSE?

He is young, rich, brash, profane, and fearless – and he is now running the White House Communications Office over the alleged objections of President Trump’s Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. He is the former hedge fund manager, Anthony Scaramucci, another New York progressive who appears to be slavishly loyal to President Trump. Reince’s protégé spokesman, Sean Spicer, has already resigned and was replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

I would not be surprised to see Scaramucci become the Chief of Staff once the Trump Administration’s leakers are discovered and purged – and possibly prosecuted.

I have heard various pundits compare the White House to the “Monkey House” at the zoo. Visitors who are entering can barely stand the stench. Visitors who have been there for 30-minutes appear to tolerate the smell. And, visitors who have been there for more than an hour, do not even notice the smell. Even the zoo employees appear not to mind the smell as they acclimate to their environment.

This is the perfect “take no prisoners” while smiling type of guy. A strong personality needed to combat the progressive socialist democrats and their attempt to deflect and diffuse attention from their prosecutable scandals and misdeeds. The perfect man to hold Robert Mueller in check while the democrat-inspired witch-hunt proceeds.

Bottom line …

For those looking for a significant change, fuhgeddaboudit as the New York goombas are wont to say in The Godfather. Trump remains an undisciplined, petulant little boy with delusions of grandeur and is so surrounded by sycophants that he believes he is smarter than everyone else in the room. And since becoming President, Trump has validated his mindset and worldview. How else can you explain how former Ambassador John Bolton is on the outside while son-in-law Jared Kushner fumbles his way around the world.

We are so screwed. But it is still better than Hillary.

-- steve