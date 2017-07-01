AMERICA AT (AFTER TRUMP) MAY BE A VERY SCARY PLACE

After 4 years will Trump resemble this guy …

Yes, there is no denying it, Donald Trump has earned his place in history.

Regardless of how he performs, he will be the first celebrity billionaire blowhard non-politician non-intellectual candidate to ever make it to the Presidency – mostly because the voting public was disgusted. Disgusted with eight years of a continuing recession, outrageous medical insurance premium and co-pay increases, increasing taxes often buried in utility bills and disguised as other fees, a lazy president who would rather campaign than govern, and a man who thought giving a speech was the same as taking action. And, let us not forget Hillary Clinton, the worst candidate in modern history: an unlikable elite lying paranoid Marxist steeped in corruption, cronyism, and scandal

So we got Donald Trump and his cadre of Trump Organization staffers and a gaggle of very strange characters who came complete with their own ethical challenges and sycophantic behaviors. None daring to outshine the boss at the risk of being excoriated by Trump in the media and losing their positions.

Now, we are looking at 2020 and we find the progressive mainstream media speculating on potential presidential choices.

One nice person, the others no so nice.

Billionaire businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Cuban (Shark Tank), Tom Steyer, Howard Schultz (Starbucks); celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks; and ethnic political candidates like Kamala “The Female Obama” Harris, Anthony Villaraigosa; and any other schmuck with the filing fees who wants media attention and a chance at the matching funds lottery. All progressive socialist democrats with apparently little or no understanding or regard for the Constitution of the United States.

In the last go-around, we saw 30 Republicans and 28 Democrats start the race. Leading to a crazy situation where no candidate could win a majority and we accepted the “plurality” candidate by default.

Bottom line …

We are screwed. In fact, we are so screwed, it is likely that Donald Trump may get another four years if the GOP holds the House and there are no impeachment proceedings.

Like California, when the GOP gets power, they are afraid to use it lest they upset their continuing gravy train as the “official” minority party.

-- steve

P.S. The one nice guy in the list: Tom Hanks. Not Presidential material, but a mensch.