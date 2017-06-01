WHO IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES?

With even less political experience than former President Barack Obama, it appears Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, are playing major roles in the policies, procedures, and politics of the White House. Perhaps one of the proximate causes of leaks, infighting, and the plan to allow attorneys to infiltrate and govern the White House operations much as they provided the “rules of engagement” sanctions on live fire-fights and rescue missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. This is apparently what happens when you elect a President that lacks core values, a decent education, and a worldview that can deal with the complexity of foreign diplomacy. A man with no relationship to Congress or the protocols of politics. Great for shaking things up, but less so for actually governing. A presidency doomed to a perpetual campaign much like Obama’s style of engagement.

Other than his impact on the Supreme Court, Trump may be relegated to the spot just above Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter in the history books.

Let us hope and pray Trump gets the message and becomes a more effective President without the guidance of the “prince and princess” of know-nothing progressive politics.