WHAT IS DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ HIDING?

Why Debbie Wasserman Schultz is trying hard to keep the contents of a laptop out of the public eye …

It is a fact that Debbie Wasserman Schultz lost her position as the head of the Democratic National Committee because of a leaked emails showing that the group she chaired had openly colluded with DNC members to favor the presidential candidacy of Hillary Clinton over that of Bernie Sanders …

Debbie Wasserman Schultz to Resign D.N.C. Post Democrats arrived at their nominating convention on Sunday under a cloud of discord as Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, abruptly said she was resigning after a trove of leaked emails showed party officials conspiring to sabotage the campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. In her resignation statement, Ms. Wasserman Schultz, a representative from Florida, said she would continue to fight for Mrs. Clinton from the sidelines. “I know that electing Hillary Clinton as our next president is critical for America’s future,” Ms. Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “I look forward to serving as a surrogate for her campaign in Florida and across the country to ensure her victory.” She added, “Going forward, the best way for me to accomplish those goals is to step down as party chair at the end of this convention.” Donna Brazile, a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, will be the interim chairwoman through the election, the committee said. <Source>

It should also come as no surprise that additional emails had the equally corrupt Donna Brazile passing CNN debate questions to candidate Clinton.

Donna Brazile finally admits she shared debate questions with Clinton campaign Veteran Democratic operative Donna Brazile finally admitted that she used her former position as a CNN commentator to relay questions ahead of debates to Hillary Clinton during the Democratic primary. For months, Brazile has avoided confirming that hacked emails from the campaign showed her forwarding the questions, which were asked at separate debates. But in a new essay for Time magazine looking back on the hackings, she said it was true. "[I]n October, a subsequent release of emails revealed that among the many things I did in my role as a Democratic operative and [Democratic National Committee] Vice Chair prior to assuming the interim D.N.C. Chair position was to share potential town hall topics with the Clinton campaign," she said. As recently as February, Brazile would only say that the emails "allegedly" showed her forwarding the questions. In her Time essay, however, she said she was remorseful. "My job was to make all our Democratic candidates look good, and I worked closely with both campaigns to make that happen," she said. "But sending those emails was a mistake I will forever regret." <Source>

And it was another email involving Debbie Wasserman Schultz that was at the center of an FBI investigation. And given FBI Director Comey’s odd behavior and disregard of long-established procedures; and the fact there is nothing proving the DNC hack and the emails released by WikiLeaks were false …

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Comey needs to be ‘held accountable’ over Clinton investigation decisions Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that he wants to review a document that then-FBI Director James B. Comey used as the reasoning behind his unusual public closure in July of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified material as secretary of state. According to a report last week in The Washington Post, Comey believed the document was generated by Russian operatives and designed to create a false appearance that the Justice Department had assured Clinton’s presidential campaign that the investigation into her private email server would not result in criminal charges. The review quickly ended as nothing new was discovered, but the news rocked the final days of the campaign, leading Clinton to suggest that Comey tipped the election to Donald Trump. The document contained what the FBI believes was a fake email from Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Fla.), who was chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee last summer, to a liberal activist asserting that Lynch had privately assured a top Clinton campaign official that the investigation would end without fanfare. Graham said Sunday that even if the emails and documents were false, the matter was of high concern because it demonstrated how sharp the Russian cyberattack effort had been, right down to helping influence FBI decisions in the investigation. <Source>

Now comes the odd development that Debbie Wasserman Schultz appears to be obstructing justice by threatening police who seized a laptop involving an IT group associated with Wasserman …

Now, this looks like obstruction of justice to me …

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Questions Criminal Probe of Her IT Staffer, Promising ‘Consequences’ for Capitol Police Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatened the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police with “consequences” for holding equipment that she says belongs to her in order to build a criminal case against a Pakistani staffer suspected of massive cybersecurity breaches involving funneling sensitive congressional data offsite. The Florida lawmaker used her position on the committee that sets the police force’s budget to press its chief to relinquish the piece of evidence Thursday, in what could be considered using her authority to attempt to interfere with a criminal investigation. The Capitol Police and outside agencies are pursuing Imran Awan, who has run technology for the Florida lawmaker since 2005 and was banned from the House network in February on suspicion of data breaches and theft. A federal employee with knowledge of the situation and who requested anonymity, told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group that as House authorities closed in on Awan and his brothers, a laptop used by Awan was hidden in an unused crevice of the Rayburn House Office Building. Wasserman Schultz’s office is in Longworth House Office Building, a separate structure. The laptop was later found by Capitol Police and seized because it was relevant to the criminal investigation, the source said. The investigation is examining members’ data leaving the network and how Awan managed to get members to place three relatives and a friend into largely no-show positions on their payrolls, billing $4 million since 2010. The congresswoman characterizes the evidence as “belonging” to her and argues that therefore it cannot be seized unless Capitol Police tell her that she personally, as opposed to her staffer, is a target of the investigation. Though on the surface Wasserman Schultz would have been a victim of Awan’s scam, she has inexplicably protected him, circumventing the network ban by retitling him as an “adviser” instead of technology administrator. Politico described him and his wife, Hina Alvi, as having a “friendly personal relationship” with both Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York. That baffled a Democratic IT staffer, who said, “I can’t imagine why she’d be that good of friends with a technology provider.” Wasserman Schultz resigned as chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 after WikiLeaks published thousands of internal emails obtained by an as-yet unidentified hacker. <Source>

As with everything involving Hillary Clinton, emails, and progressive socialist democrats, there are significant unanswered questions …

Why would Debbie Wasserman Schultz risk her freedom, position, and reputation to protect an evildoer?

Could it be that information on the laptop is personally damaging to her, the DNC, and to other high-level progressive lawmakers who have expressed open contempt for America?

Could this be actual spying and interference by a foreign power – and not the Russians?

Could this be the source of the DNC hack?

Was the murdered DNC staffer, Seth Rich, also involved in the email leaks?

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s brother, Steven Wasserman, is the Assistant US Attorney at the Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Questions are arising whether Steven has played a part in burying the Seth Rich case in DC. <Source>

There is little doubt in my mind that the irregularities of FBI Director Comey compromised the integrity of the FBI; the Justice Department having long ago been compromised by hyper-partisan Democrat appointees and operatives. In my mind, Debbie Wasserman Schultz was little more than a grandstanding, self-centered, and self-promoting political hack who tried to leverage her position into a more senior position with the incoming Clinton administration -- of course, only if Hillary Clinton won the presidency.

Now we appear to have long-term IT guys with nefarious ties to the Pakistanis – and possibly to the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) many of whom are openly hostile to the United States and support the Taliban and other Islamic extremists.

Unfortunately, Congressional committees have a long history of failure when it comes to ferreting out wrongdoing by either political party. Even worse, our intelligence and law enforcement agencies appear to be politically compromised.

It is a bitch when you can no longer trust your government, even those agencies that were said to be above political corruption. In my mind, that leaves only the fearless Federal Trade Commission to bring charges against both political parties and their representatives and agents for false and misleading advertising.

We are so screwed.

