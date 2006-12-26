TRUMP'S "TOP MEN AND WOMEN"

Every time I hear Trump brag about his “top” people, I cannot help but recall the scene from Indian Jones and his confrontation with the government after rescuing the Ark of the Covenant …

Now we are finding out that Eric Trump’s personal assistant and wedding planner is the Director of Public Engagement at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development where she appears to have few of the qualifications one might expect for the position – that given the number of talented people, of both parties, in and around Washington D.C.

However, do not be mislead by that reference to Quinnipiac University Law School. She does not appear to be a graduate, a lawyer, or anything even close. …

The Daily News notes that Patton’s LinkedIn profile lists Quinnipiac University Law School under education, though next to “J.D.” it says “(N/A).” What could that mean? The Daily News was curious, so they called up Quinnipiac, and then reported the following: “school registrar Jim Benson said Patton attended for two semesters but did not graduate.” Which is all rather perfect. We should all start putting “N/A” next to things we haven’t done but sort of want people to think we have done. <Source>

But this is not the first time Trump has made a mistake with one of his kid’s people …

Trump mortgage chief inflated resume When the real estate mogul launched Trump Mortgage in April, he said it would inject integrity into an industry that has the reputation for giving customers a raw deal. To head the mortgage broker, Trump hired E.J. Ridings, who the company's Web site touts as a seasoned pro . In interviews with Money and on his company's Web site, Ridings has made a number of false or misleading claims about his professional experience. Last week, following inquiries by Money into Ridings' background, Trump Mortgage altered its Web site, removing some of the claims it contained about Ridings' past employment. First, Ridings' initial bio stated that before joining the company he was "a top executive at one of Wall Street's most prestigious investment banks." Second, the bio had said that Ridings was an "established leader" at one of New York's leading mortgage boutiques. Third, the bio said he had 15 years of experience in the financial industry. All three claims appear to be false, according to regulatory documents obtained by Money and interviews with former colleagues of Ridings. Ridings, 42, has never been a top professional on Wall Street. Ridings, in an interview with Money in September, said the "top-executive" reference in his bio refers to an 18-month period in which he was a retail stock broker at Morgan Stanley. But even that is a significant stretching of the truth. According to documents from the New York State Attorney General's office, Ridings worked at Morgan Stanley's brokerage subsidiary Dean Witter Reynolds in the fall of 1998 for less than three months. During that time, he was a registered broker for six days before leaving the firm. A spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley confirmed that Ridings worked for the firm's brokerage division briefly in the fall of 1998, but would not comment on how or why Ridings left the firm. The spokeswoman declined to comment on what Ridings' role was at Morgan Stanley or whether he could have risen to a "top executive" in his three-month tenure. Ridings is also inflating his position in the mortgage industry. According to former colleagues, Ridings was a relatively minor player at the mortgage boutique GuardHill Financial, where he worked from June 2003 to April 2005. Jan Scheck, who Ridings listed as his supervisor on documents he filed with the New York State Banking Department, said Ridings held an entry-level position at the firm, and was one of 40 loan originators. Scheck ended up being hired by Ridings at Trump Mortgage as national sales manager, but left the firm this year after his one-year contract was up. What about those 15 years of experience in the financial industry? According to documents obtained by Money from the New York State Banking Department, Ridings' first job in the financial services industry was his brief time as a broker at Morgan Stanley in late 1998. The documents also say he was a day trader for two years, and worked at subprime lending firm Equity Funding for one year before joining GuardHill. Where Ridings does have a fair amount of experience is in the nutritional supplement business. In the mid-1990s, he founded a company that sold a variety of vitamins and health drinks. Before that, Ridings owned a cleaning service. Ridings, through a spokesperson, says his 15 years of experience includes the "financial industry experience within his own companies that he founded earlier in his career." Ridings says his company is off to a great start. "What we have got going here is phenomenal," Ridings said recently. "Trump Mortgage is going to be huge." <Source>

Far from yuge …

Trump mortgage, conceived in the beginning days of the mortgage meltdown, perhaps as a way to pocket those deep commissions from selling Trump-owned or Trump-promoted real estate, the firm cratered and crashed.

Bottom line …

Ever wonder about the cast of characters swirling around Donald Trump and the Trump Organization? Me too!

We are so screwed.

-- steve

