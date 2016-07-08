TRUMP TWITTERS: CHRISTOPHER WRAY AS FBI DIRECTOR NOMINEE

It’s official; Trump has tweeted …

Christopher Wray is definitely one of the elite insiders (Phillips Academy, Yale, Yale Law) who has more than a passing knowledge of protecting his high-profile political clients …

Christie’s Phone, a Missing Piece in the Bridge Case, Is Found After weeks of shrugs and head-scratching, one of the more perplexing mysteries of the investigation into the infamous traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge has been solved: Gov. Chris Christie’s lawyer has the governor’s cellphone. The whereabouts of Mr. Christie’s cellphone had been the subject of much deliberation as lawyers prepared for the Sept. 12 trial of two of Mr. Christie’s former allies for their roles in an alleged scheme to tie up traffic at the bridge. Mr. Christie has said that he turned the phone over to lawyers who conducted an internal investigation into the plot and that he never got it back. “The harder they fight to not let us see it, the more I think is on it,” Mr. Baldassare said after the hearing, referring to Mr. Christie’s phone. “I think it’s more likely I will be dead of old age before anybody willingly lets me see the governor’s cellphone.” Mr. Baldassare said he would issue subpoenas to the governor’s personal lawyers and some of his former aides, demanding that they produce their cellphones at trial. Christopher Wray, a partner at King & Spalding and a former federal prosecutor, has represented Mr. Christie in the case. A spokesman for the governor replied “yes” when asked on Thursday evening if Mr. Wray had the cellphone. Mr. Wray did not respond to requests for confirmation. <Source>

Am I the only one to see the obvious parallels between David Kendall, Hillary Clinton’s attorney who held material evidence in his office safe, and Christopher Wray who held Christie’s cell phone?

A prosecutor turned well-paid fixer?

Wray has spent time in both the public and private legal sectors since graduating law school 25 years ago. From 1997 to 2001, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. In May 2001, at the beginning of the George W. Bush administration, he joined the Department of Justice as Associate Deputy Attorney General. He served as Assistant Attorney General for the Department's criminal division from 2003 to 2005; part of his job included responding to the 9/11 attacks. Since 2005, Wray has served as a partner at the law firm King and Spalding, where he oversees the "Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group." He typically represents companies involved in government investigations. <Source>

Bottom line …

After seeing Donald Trump superlatively endorse a sham CEO for Trump Mortgage, the poor quality of the vetting of administration nominees, and the cast of establishment characters swirling around the Trump Administration, I am cautious when it comes to Trump’s nominees for high office. Wray appears to be headed for a custom-made progressive Democrat version of hell during his Senate confirmation hearings.

But, my biggest question: will he re-open, investigate, and appropriately handle, the many scandals of the Obama era or simply be bogged down in faux political witch hunts involving the Russians?

We are so screwed.

