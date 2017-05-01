THE COMEY AFFAIR: CAN YOU BELIEVE ANYTHING HE SAYS?

There is little doubt in my mind that FBI Director James Comey has damaged the sterling reputation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in my mind …

We have always had some degree of politicization of the Department of Justice, especially under such Attorneys General as Janet Reno, Alberto Gonzales, and Eric Holder. But the FBI was relatively immune from criticism until James Comey stepped beyond the bounds of ethical behavior.

What we saw with Comey is public and beyond dispute …

A series of endlessly delayed investigations on important issues like Fast and Furious (providing guns to Mexican drug cartels), the IRS scandal (interference with a presidential election by obstructing legitimate fundraising of one political faction), Benghazi (providing military arms to terrorists, compromising the security and safety of American citizens) that were little more than stonewalling by the Administration until President Obama left office. Many of these investigations were quietly terminated, and no action was apparently recommended to the Department of Justice.

Even more egregious is the FBI’s actions involving the various matters involving Hillary Clinton. Putting aside Clinton’s involvement in Libya, Lebanon, and elsewhere, the twin scandals of the email server and the Clinton Foundation should have seen her indicted and called to answer before a court of competent jurisdiction. Just the scope of those Clintonistas violating the rules and regulations involving the handling of classified documents should have been enough for indictments.

But there comes James Comey, taking it upon himself to take almost unprecedented actions that interfere with a presidential election. First, consider Comey’s abuse of power. Usurping the roles of the Attorney General – and if she recused herself for improper conduct (secretly meeting co-conspirator Bill Clinton privately on an airplane), the Deputy Attorney General. It was their responsibility to make the final decision whether or not Hillary Clinton should face legal proceedings for her actions involving the maintenance of a private email server, evading FOIA rules, and destroying government documents. So why did Comey stand before the American public to announce that the investigation is closed and Hillary Clinton won’t be charged? Why did James Comey deliberately misinterpret the existing law to include a phantom element of “intent” where no such element exists? And, why did Comey then lay out some of the FBI’s findings that appear to indicate that Hillary’s behavior was consistent with the allegations of wrongdoing?

And, there is much, much more. Leading to the questions: Was James Comey seduced by power and by the idea that Hillary Clinton might become the next President of the United States? Was James Comey bribed in some manner? Is James Comey incompetent? Does James Comey have a political agenda that extends beyond the Directorship of the FBI?

The Trump matter …

If Comey truly believed that President Donald Trump was interfering in an investigation, Comey committed a prosecutable crime by not reporting it immediately to his superiors. If Comey documented the utterances of Donald Trump to use as a future bargaining chip, that is also evidence of wrongdoing.

Can we even begin to believe James Comey’s self-serving “cover your ass” memo?

How James Comey attempted to use a document from a foreign source paid for by unknown people seeking opposition research on Trump on behalf of Hillary Clinton is deeply troubling. The fact that certain allegations within that document are demonstrably false, one questions Comey’s judgment in circulating it to key members of Congress where it would be immediately leaked to the media to damage Donald Trump and his nascent administration.

Now comes the Congressional dog and pony show …

Comey’s appearance before a congressional committee is a joke. One, because the committee members themselves will be grandstanding for the media and given a limited time to ask questions which make them look good rather than elicit the truth.

And, the public is going to be screwed with another circus – the real testimony will be given in a closed session after the open hearing. Unfortunately where the public may never learn the real reasons behind Comey’s actions and the truth about what he testified to in the public forum.

Bottom line …

There is the possibility that the loose-lipped Donald Trump did go beyond what has been reported in the media by anonymous sources. At least we will be hearing public testimony from Comey and not have to rely on those hidden sources with unknown agendas.

Considering that Comey appears to have told untruths to congressional committees in the past, I no longer have any faith in James Comey. It also appears that James Comey has been politicized or is manifestly incompetent. And, I am betting on the former rather than the latter.

Comey placed a bad bet that appears to have bankrupted him. Whether or not he, himself, is guilty of obstruction of justice or the political corruption of his office is yet to be seen.

However, there is a caveat: both political parties and most politicians have something to hide, so it might be in their best interests to sweep this under the rug and issue a slap on the wrist to all concerned.

Again, Trump’s tweet alluding to the possibility of a recording of the meeting is going to be an interesting point. Either Trump really has the goods – or he is engaging in “Trumpeting.”

Once again, We the People, are screwed as our representatives put their self-interests before their oath of office and duty to our nation.

It is wise to remember: it isn't the main event that does you in, it's the cover-up.

As my best friend Al say, “We shall see what we shall see.”

-- steve