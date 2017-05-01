SHOULD WE RECONSIDER CHUCK SCHUMER'S BILL TO PROTECT POLITICIANS AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS FROM ANGRY CROWDS LIKE BLACK LIVES MATTER, THE NEW BLACK PANTHER PARTY, AND A VARIETY OF COLLEGE-AGE DEMOCRATS?

How many people remember the 1995 bill introduced into Congress by two of the most virulent and radical of the progressive socialist democrats, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Representative John Conyers (D-MI)?

Known as House Resolution H.R. 2580 or laughingly as the “Republican Form of Government Act,” the bill …

Revises Federal criminal code provisions setting penalties for assaulting, resisting, intimidating, or impeding any of specified U.S. officers and employees (including Federal judges), to: (1) cover persons who commit such acts against State or local government officers or employees or persons assisting such officers or employees in the performance of official duty; and (2) increase penalties for such acts.

Sets a minimum term of two years' imprisonment for: (1) transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce any communication containing a threat to kidnap or injure any person; and (2) depositing, or causing to be delivered, any communication threatening to kidnap or injure any person.

Declares that each person not otherwise disqualified, barred, or disabled by State or Federal law shall have the right to participate in a republican form of State government free from interference from unlawful violence and the reasonably perceived threat of such violence.

Creates a private cause of action , as well as a government remedy (enforceable by the chief executive officer of any State) against any individual or organization for a violation of that right.

Authorizes the court to award a reasonable attorney's fee to a prevailing plaintiff.

Sets a five-year statute of limitations that begins with the date of discovery of the violation.

Directs the Attorney General to develop and implement a training program for Federal law enforcement personnel to enable them to deal more effectively with politically motivated violence .

Authorizes an agency that determines that an agency employee or agent is being unlawfully and physically prevented from carrying out lawful duties by employees or agents of a State, county, or local government, to file a complaint with the Attorney General.

Directs the Attorney General to investigate the complaint and, if the Attorney General finds the complaint is meritorious, to place in escrow any payments that otherwise would be made to that county under the Payments in Lieu of Taxes Act of 1976 until such time as such interference has ceased.

<Source: H.R.2580 - 104th Congress (1995-1996): Republican Form of Government Guarantee Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress>

Based on the “findings of Congress” …

SEC. 2. FINDINGS. Congress finds that--



(1) section 4 of article IV of the Constitution provides that the United States shall guarantee a republican form of government to the States;



(2) organized criminal actions are an increasing threat to the republican form of government in some States;



(3) people who are responsible for upholding the laws of the United States and the several States, or people who assist them, have been threatened, harassed, and assaulted because of these activities;



(4) this violence is having a chilling effect on the democratic process because Americans are afraid to participate in town hall meetings, express their views publicly, or take part in the political process;



(5) most victims are targeted solely because of their views or activism on controversial political issues such as gun control, abortion, environmental matters, or the role of government in society;



(6) this violence is causing a breakdown of law and order in many parts of the United States;



(7) this violence has increased in part because of unfounded exaggerations about the impact of recent firearms laws such as the Brady Law and the ban on assault weapons, as well as baseless conspiracy theories regarding the government; and (8) the climate of violence created by these criminals threatens to undermine republican government in some States.

It sounds like it was aimed at Black Lives Matter, New Black Panther Party, and all of the other radical progressive groups.

Of course, this proposed piece of progressive socialist democrat legislation was killed on December 11, 1995 in the House Subcommittee on Crime as being overly broad, lacking definition, and being incompatible with the Constitution, specifically the First Amendment. However, you can see the fingerprints of the organizations composed of activists, agitators, and other whack-jobs as it creates a “private cause of action” which allows such organizations to threaten other individuals in advancing their own political agenda – and then coercing settlements regardless of the truth of the allegations – and up to five years after the fact.

Bottom line …

Occasionally it is amusing to see what progressive legislation would have on progressive groups like those racial, environmental, anti-gun control, and abortion organizations who use threats, coercion, and actual violence to achieve their nefarious agendas. This only serves to remind us that Senator Chuck Schumer is a duplicitous and self-serving toad who appears to care little or nothing about America or the core values that built the greatest country on the face of this planet. Not everything was perfect, but compared to Europe, we are but a fledgling nation. Truth be told, the right-wing conservatives are a rather mild group when measured against the left-wing radical progressives.

We are so screwed.

-- steve