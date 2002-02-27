Rosie O'Donnell -- The face of progressive hatred and lunacy!

One wonders why Rosie O’Donnell, a notorious hater of Donald Trump, would also hate her nation so much as to openly support someone who has betrayed their country by leaking classified information?

Or, is it something more personal -- like a bull dyke having a crush on a younger girl? Just asking.

Either way, supporting someone who has committed one of the most serious crimes against your country puts you in Jane Fonda territory of giving material aid and comfort to our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

As for allegedly leaking classified documents to the media, the paper trail and her admission to the FBI – plus her actions while in custody – make it unlikely she is innocent or a “victim.” More like a “useful idiot” whose sympathies align with our enemies.



Federal Government Contractor in Georgia Charged With Removing and Mailing Classified Materials to a News Outlet A criminal complaint was filed in the Southern District of Georgia today charging Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet, in violation of 18 U.S.C. Section 793(e). Winner was arrested by the FBI at her home on Saturday, June 3, and appeared in federal court in Augusta this afternoon. According to the allegations contained in the criminal complaint: Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation assigned to a U.S. government agency facility in Georgia. She has been employed at the facility since on or about February 13, and has held a Top Secret clearance during that time. On or about May 9, Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it. Approximately a few days later, Winner unlawfully transmitted by mail the intelligence reporting to an online news outlet. Once investigative efforts identified Winner as a suspect, the FBI obtained and executed a search warrant at her residence. According to the complaint, Winner agreed to talk with agents during the execution of the warrant. During that conversation, Winner admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue despite not having a "need to know," and with knowledge that the intelligence reporting was classified. Winner further admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the news outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings. Federal Government Contractor in Georgia Charged With Removing and Mailing Classified Materials to a News Outlet | OPA | Department of Justice

This is no whistleblower. This is not a Chelsea/Bradley Manning. This is not an Edward Snowden. This is one of those 20+ something brats who believe they have the moral right to compromise the security and safety of the United States. I am hoping she gets the full ten years + 3 years probation + a hefty fine to serve as a reminder that her judgment is not superior of those who classified the intelligence in the first place.

