PROOF OF JUST HOW DECEPTIVE JERRY BROWN'S HIGH-SPEED RAIL SCHEME MIGHT BE ...

Truth be told, Jerry Brown’s progressive socialist democrat attempt to one-up his daddy (Governor Edmund G. “Pat” Brown) and his incomparable freeways, water systems, and educational institutions is a sham. It is a trillion dollar browndoggle that provides perpetual payments to various unions, will never achieve high-speed, and is more about special interests than it is in meeting California’s transportation needs. Already, we can see that the proceeds of another historical tax increase for road repair will be funneled into nonsensical projects involving rail and bikeways – with no additional freeways being built. In fact, much of the money designated for repair of our crumbling freeways went to placing sound-walls in politically sensitive neighborhoods.

One look at what a high-speed MAGLEV rail system looks like, puts the browndoggle effort to shame. I even have doubts about Elon Musk’s grandiose schemes – which will be significantly dependent on government money to stay afloat in the long run.

Here are two MAGLEV trains passing each other …

Bottom line ...

Just how many citizens do you think will travel from Los Angeles to Sacramento on high-speed rail while sacrificing their time waiting for public transportation and being at the mercy of others – especially unions that can strike at any time?

We are so screwed. And, we owe much of our plight to aging hippie Governor Moonbeam who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and has never worked a legitimate private sector, non-government-affiliated job in his entire life.

-- steve