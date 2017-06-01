POLISHING THE TURD: BARACK OBAMA KNEW OF RUSSIAN ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND DID NOTHING...

The Washington Post laid out a comprehensive and compelling case against Barack Obama and his cadre of progressive socialist democrats who failed to protect the United States against known meddling in an American election.

Could it be that Barack Obama was afraid that any action against Vladimir Putin and Russia would result in infinitely more revealing emails that show either highly embarrassing information or information about him personally or high-ranking members of his administration that might lead to indictments for criminal activities?

Can this information be trusted since it came from the most anti-America/pro-Muslim Director of the CIA, John Brennan? Is this a backhand continuation of the “get Trump” resistance?

Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault Early last August, an envelope with extraordinary handling restrictions arrived at the White House. Sent by courier from the CIA, it carried “eyes only” instructions that its contents be shown to just four people: President Barack Obama and three senior aides. Hacking Democracy The White House debated various options to punish Russia, but facing obstacles and potential risks, it ultimately failed to exact a heavy toll on the Kremlin for its election interference. Graphic: The main findings, highlighted Inside was an intelligence bombshell, a report drawn from sourcing deep inside the Russian government that detailed Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race. But it went further. The intelligence captured Putin’s specific instructions on the operation’s audacious objectives — defeat or at least damage the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, and help elect her opponent, Donald Trump. At that point, the outlines of the Russian assault on the U.S. election were increasingly apparent. Hackers with ties to Russian intelligence services had been rummaging through Democratic Party computer networks, as well as some Republican systems, for more than a year. In July, the FBI had opened an investigation of contacts between Russian officials and Trump associates. And on July 22, nearly 20,000 emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee were dumped online by WikiLeaks. <Obama’s secret struggle to retaliate against Putin’s election interference - Washington Post>

Bottom line …

In the final analysis, we need to ask ourselves did Russia blackmail an American President and is the current President vulnerable to the same type of pressure? Both possibilities made possible by the two political parties who allowed two of the most corrupt and dishonest candidates in the history of the United States to run for the Presidency of the United States.

Considering that Obama allowed so many anti-America activities, one wonders if this is more of the same.

It is a bitch when you can’t trust your country’s leaders.

We are so screwed.

-- steve