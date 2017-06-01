NORTH KOREA: NO SYMPATHY FOR STUDENT IN A COMA

While I am sympathetic to anyone who is undergoing medical trials and tribulations, I just can not muster any sympathy for the student who decided to visit North Korea – and steal a souvenir in the process.

The trip to North Korea, a known hostile and repressive regime unfriendly to the United States, was voluntary. Not exactly a garden destination spot for any traveler.

Due to Department of State warnings about travel in the region, one cannot say that the regime’s propensity to capture and jail Americans for publicity and bargaining purposes is unknown.

Stealing a souvenir or defacing state property – a major crime – in a repressive regime is idiocy.

With that said, the student is suffering the consequences of his combined foolish actions. And, unfortunately, the taxpayers are paying the price for diplomatic efforts and medical intervention.

So perhaps the student’s father should just shut up and stop trying to make his son’s tragedy into either a fundraising opportunity or a cause célèbre during times where North Korea is pursuing a reckless course of nuclear missile chicken with America.

'They've crossed a line with my son': Father of US student detained by North Korea speaks out The father of Otto Warmbier, the US student detained by North Korea and medically evacuated to his family in a coma, gave a press conference on Thursday morning and called for Kim Jong Un's regime to be held responsible. Otto Warmbier, who was detained for attempting to steal a propaganda banner from a hotel in North Korea, came back home on Tuesday in "bad shape," having been in a coma since shortly after his trial. The Warmbier family told The Washington Post's Anna Fifield that the North Koreans told them Otto was stricken with botulism after his trial, took a sleeping pill, and had not woken up since. But now, doctors are saying it looks more like a "severe neurological injury." Warmbier also expressed dissatisfaction with the "pariah regime in North Korea" that "terrorized and brutalized" Otto for 18 months in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "They're brutal. There's no sense to anything here," he told Carlson. "They've crossed a line with my son, Otto." In Cincinnati, Warmbier criticized the world's approach to North Korea. "I don't see a tough approach to North Korea. They're still able to take Americans hostage and abuse them. They're still able to be terrorists in the world," he said. "It started with prisoners of the Korean war, it extended to the USS Pueblo, and now it extended to my son Otto," he added, referencing North Korea's 1968 capture of 83 US Navy sailors and their subsequent torture and captivity. Warmbier expressed mixed feelings about his son being home. "I would like to highlight this morning the bittersweet feeling that my family has. Relief that Otto is now home in the arms of those who love him, and anger that he was so brutally treated for so long." <Source>

Bottom line …

It appears that the United States is also complicit in this tragedy for not simply outlawing non-business, voluntary travel of American citizens, even those traveling under dual citizenship or another passport, politically sensitive nations that are hostile towards Americans.

It also appears that allowing fools like former basketball star Dennis Rodman to interact with the highest levels of government officials of a hostile regime is also counterproductive. There is little we can do or say, either as individuals or as a nation, which will dispel North Korea from developing and selling nuclear weapons and ballistic missile technology.

One wonders what the United States had to do to get this “student” back. Or what action was taken by Barack Obama at the time of his detention.

Like illegal aliens, if they are not physically present, no crime can be committed.

We are so screwed.

-- steve