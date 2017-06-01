LOS ANGELES GOES BATSH*T OVER POLITICAL PUBLICITY STUNT ...

It is ironic that the Mayor and Los Angeles Police Chief would take time and spend the city’s money to honor a fictional crime-fighter when they are the proximate cause or much of the criminality in the city with their refusal to follow federal immigration laws and to providing a sanctuary for illegal alien gang members and their families.

The Bat-signal will be seen in Los Angeles on Thursday night in honor of "Batman" actor Adam West, who died June 9 at age 88. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck will light the signal, which will be projected onto City Hall in a ceremony beginning at 9 p.m. Guests will arrive starting at 8. The Bat-signal, a comics version of 911 where the Caped Crusader answers the call, is employed by the Gotham City Police Department to summon Batman's help. Organizers said fans are welcome to show up at 200 N. Spring St. in downtown L.A. in costume. West died June 9 after a short battle with leukemia. <Source>

Bottom line …

It is no joke when those who have sworn to uphold the rule of law – are lawless themselves.

We are so screwed.

