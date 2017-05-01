My Photo
KATHY GRIFFIN: UGLY AS IT GETS -- NOW BECOMES "THE PROFESSIONAL VICTIM"

kathy-griffin-brain-dead

If unfunny z-list comic Kathy Griffin is a victim of anything, she is a victim of the vicious wing of the progressive socialist democrats who routinely think it is chic, fashionable, and hip to denounce white men and conservative institutions. Her next logical move would be to keep crying that it was President Trump’s fault that she has a lack of comedic taste, timing, and decorum. And, perhaps the progressive socialist democrats can steal her a Senate seat much like that other joke in Congress, the unfunny comic Al Franken (D-MN). Of course, she will always be welcome on that hag-fest known as “The View” where Whoopie Goldberg and the bleating Joy Behar prove on a daily basis, that comics that embrace the progressive agenda in their work is terminally whiny and unfunny.

When caught in the act, bring a lawyer and hold a press conference …

  • Kathy Griffin broke down in tears speaking about the constant attacks from the public and members of the Trump family over the past few days
  • She said that she has been receiving constant death threats, which she described as detailed and specific
  • Griffin also said that President Trump 'broke' her and that she does not expect her career to recover from his family's attacks
  • She added that she will not back down from this fight, saying: 'I am not afraid of Donald Trump. He is a bully'
  • Griffin said that the photo shoot was inspired by Megyn Kelly, and the comment Trump made to the then-Fox News host about 'blood coming out of everywhere'
  • It was also confirmed at the press conference that the Secret Service is investigating Griffin over the image

Kathy Griffin accused President Donald Trump and his family of launching a campaign to destroy her life in response to the image she posted earlier this week in which she appeared to be holding the commander-in-chief's severed head. 

[OCS: No, Trump and his various family members and acolytes made a comment on the inappropriateness of Griffin’s horrendous bad taste. It was the public that roundly condemned Griffin for her lack of judgment – even when measured by rabidly progressive comics like Bill Maher and Joy Behar.]

The comedian broke down in tears as she detailed the torrent of abuse she has been receiving online, and the constant death threats which she described as detailed and specific.

[OCS: Boo effin’ Hoo! Unfortunately, progressive socialist democrats like Griffin embrace victimhood and capitalize from playing the victim card.]

She stated however that she will not back down from this fight, saying: 'I am not afraid of Donald Trump. He is a bully.' 

[OCS: What fight? The fight against good taste, probity, and decorum? The fight to save a career dependent on bashing white men and conservative institutions? Or the fight she is intentionally ginning-up to gain media attention and face-recognition to revive the career of an aging comic who is terminally unhip and irrelevant?]

Later in the interview, Griffin said that her career was likely over now as a result of this incident and that President Trump had 'broke' her, moments after she declared: 'There's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me!'

[OCS: Her career isn’t ending as it appears that there is always room for one more shrill hag pushing progressivism to women who have little or nothing to do in the daytime. Witness the pathetic career of Joy Behar.]

Griffin at another point in the press conference declared that this would not be happening to her if she was a 'white man.' 

[OCS: I call bullsh*t – Mel Gibson was held accountable for his despicable Anti-Semitic comments. And, the last time I checked, Gibson was an old white man with rather conservative values; albeit with anger issues and a drinking problem. The difference is that Mel Gibson did not play the misunderstood victim and actually has recognizable talent.] 

Her lawyer Lisa Bloom also suggested at one point during the press conference that despite reports, Barron was likely not that upset after seeing the image of Griffin with the decapitated head by stating the child was 'allegedly' traumatized. 

[OCS: For those who do not recognize the name Lisa Bloom, perhaps you do recognize the name of her mother, the attention-seeking media-whore, Gloria Allred, who appears to be, simultaneously, manufacturing or manicuring victims for the progressive cause or acting as a Democrat operative as she attempts to derail Republican candidates with a legal action just prior to an election.

How could this professional legal shrew possibly know how Barron felt?]

It was also confirmed at the press conference that the Secret Service is investigating Griffin over the image, with the median saying: 'Yeah I might get arrested today. I don't care.'

[OCS: It is unlikely that Griffin will be arrested or even be charged with anything other than having extremely bad judgment and taste in the court of public opinion.]

<Source>

 Bottom line …

The majority of the attacks on Griffin do not seem to be coming from President Trump or his acolytes, but from honest, hard-working American citizens who are appalled that Griffin would use the signature scare tactics of the ISIS terrorists to “threaten” the President of the United States. Yes, threaten in the sense that Sarah Palin was widely excoriated for a threatening Democrats by using a map that showed cross-hairs on areas being politically targeted. A far crime from inciting some crazy to kill someone or to even visually make fun of a beheading.

I wonder if Griffin plans to sue Trump for her misfortunate error – isn’t that what progressive socialist democrats do: blame others and use the courts when they can’t pass the public smell test?

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

Comments