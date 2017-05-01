KATHY GRIFFIN: UGLY AS IT GETS -- NOW BECOMES "THE PROFESSIONAL VICTIM"

If unfunny z-list comic Kathy Griffin is a victim of anything, she is a victim of the vicious wing of the progressive socialist democrats who routinely think it is chic, fashionable, and hip to denounce white men and conservative institutions. Her next logical move would be to keep crying that it was President Trump’s fault that she has a lack of comedic taste, timing, and decorum. And, perhaps the progressive socialist democrats can steal her a Senate seat much like that other joke in Congress, the unfunny comic Al Franken (D-MN). Of course, she will always be welcome on that hag-fest known as “The View” where Whoopie Goldberg and the bleating Joy Behar prove on a daily basis, that comics that embrace the progressive agenda in their work is terminally whiny and unfunny.
When caught in the act, bring a lawyer and hold a press conference …
|
Kathy Griffin accused President Donald Trump and his family of launching a campaign to destroy her life in response to the image she posted earlier this week in which she appeared to be holding the commander-in-chief's severed head.
The comedian broke down in tears as she detailed the torrent of abuse she has been receiving online, and the constant death threats which she described as detailed and specific.
She stated however that she will not back down from this fight, saying: 'I am not afraid of Donald Trump. He is a bully.'
Later in the interview, Griffin said that her career was likely over now as a result of this incident and that President Trump had 'broke' her, moments after she declared: 'There's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me!'
Griffin at another point in the press conference declared that this would not be happening to her if she was a 'white man.'
Her lawyer Lisa Bloom also suggested at one point during the press conference that despite reports, Barron was likely not that upset after seeing the image of Griffin with the decapitated head by stating the child was 'allegedly' traumatized.
It was also confirmed at the press conference that the Secret Service is investigating Griffin over the image, with the median saying: 'Yeah I might get arrested today. I don't care.'
<Source>
Bottom line …
The majority of the attacks on Griffin do not seem to be coming from President Trump or his acolytes, but from honest, hard-working American citizens who are appalled that Griffin would use the signature scare tactics of the ISIS terrorists to “threaten” the President of the United States. Yes, threaten in the sense that Sarah Palin was widely excoriated for a threatening Democrats by using a map that showed cross-hairs on areas being politically targeted. A far crime from inciting some crazy to kill someone or to even visually make fun of a beheading.
I wonder if Griffin plans to sue Trump for her misfortunate error – isn’t that what progressive socialist democrats do: blame others and use the courts when they can’t pass the public smell test?
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius