KATHY GRIFFIN: TOO CUTE TRUMP ATTACK STRATEGY BACKFIRED ...

What’s a shrill, whining 56-year-old z-list comic going to do to maintain her mainstream relevance, especially when her core audience appears to be gays and people like the despicable Rosie O’Donnell?

Being a progressive socialist democrat, it is apparent that she decided to go with what’s currently in fashion. Attacking President Trump, members of his Administration, and the GOP in general. But, realizing that is not enough, she needs something edgier. An attack on the President’s 11-year old son or perhaps mirroring the ISIS-brand of shock beheading photos?

All according to plan …

Kathy Griffin Thinks Comedy Should Go All Out on ‘President Piece of Shit’ Donald Trump t’s a question a lot of comedians are asking themselves lately: What should comedy look like during the Trump presidency? “Now more than ever we must absolutely go for all the absurdities,” Kathy Griffin told Vulture at the Equality Now Gala Tuesday night. “For me, that’s Trump and all things Trump. It’s not about trying to be an equal-opportunity offender anymore because Hillary got such a beat down. It’s his turn. So I’m happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron. You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron. I’m going to get in ahead of the game.” So, of course, Griffin supported Rosie O’Donnell when she tweeted a video asking if Barron Trump, 10-year-old son of Donald and Melania, was on the autism spectrum. “After the beat down he gave her, she can say whatever she wants to say to that piece of shit,” Griffin said before correcting herself. “Oh, that’s President Piece of Shit.” <Source>

Griffin did not expect massive media and bipartisan rejection …

I guess Griffin thought she would be applauded and lauded for her “edgy” comedy, although she broke one of politics’ cardinal rules: you don’t attack a candidate’s children. So she finds herself in a pickle. Fired from her CNN gig, prominent progressives condemning her, she decides to go on the apology tour. Claiming she crossed the line and now is asking for forgiveness.

Unfortunately, she apparently looks at Trump and his outrageous media antics and realizes that his attention-getting style is media gold. So she hires a media-whore-in-training, Lisa Bloom, daughter of the progressive partisan media-whore Gloria Allred, to hold a press conference. She now claims that President Trump is deliberately destroying her career – as if she did not step into the toilet with her own antics.

Kathy Griffin Says Donald Trump and Family Are Trying to Ruin Her Career Kathy Griffin said that President Trump and his family are “personally trying to ruin my life forever,” in the wake of a controversial photo shoot in which she held up a mask that resembled Trump’s severed head. Trump and his family members tweeted their upset over the image, and Griffin said that she has been subjected to a constant stream of death threats. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, suggested that it was an attempt to silence the free speech rights of a comic who makes provocative and critical political humor. “What’s happening to me has never happened in this great country,” Griffin said during a press conference Friday, referring to Trump and his family members’ tweets in response to the photo shoot. “I don’t think I will have a career after this,” she said, as she started tearing up. “I am going to be honest, he broke me. He broke me. And then I felt, ‘This isn’t right. This is not right. And I apologized because that was the right thing to do an I meant it.” <Source>

Bottom line …

Boo effin’ Hoo … she destroyed her own career and is now cynically trying to capture additional media attention with her antics. Possible to become the next shrew sitting next to rabid progressives Whoopie Goldberg and Joy Behar on “The View.” She must be terrified that Sarah Silverman, 46, and just as progressive is sucking all of the air out of the edgy, progressive comedy world – leaving her an aging has-been to work the clubs where people are so drunk and drugged as not to realize she is not funny, let alone on stage.

There are some things, not many, in politics that cross the line. Akin to a television show jumping the shark, Kathy Griffin should be buried under the sands of history. Someone who is almost famous – but not enough to be famous for being famous.

-- steve