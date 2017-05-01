IS THE GOP LOOKING FOR A CANDIDATE FOR 2020 OR ARE THEY WASTING PRECIOUS TIME?

The one thing about the progressive socialist democrats that makes them a formidable force is their ability to play the long game, to enforce party unity, and to do whatever it takes to move their agenda forward in good years and bad years. Whereas the GOP starts to get serious six months before the race and wins mostly because their candidate is marginally more useful in some manner. In Trump’s case, it was voting Trump or losing the Supreme Court and our Country. The sole reason for holding your nose when voting for little more than a brash, billionaire clown.

Question One: Where in America are we going to discover an outstanding GOP candidate for 2020?

After eight years of Barack Obama and four years of Donald Trump, the infighting in the GOP will bring it to the brink of collapse as it faces the progressive socialist democrats and our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

Where can we find a serious candidate:

a candidate ALL America could respect;

a candidate who understands and respects the Constitution;

a candidate with American core values;

a candidate of knowledge and experience in governing;

a candidate with a demonstrated ability to lead;

a candidate who says what they mean and means what they say;

not so much a novelty ego-driven celebrity with name recognition and a personal fortune; but a candidate who will put our nation before themselves, ideology, or their party?

Question Two: Will the GOP coalesce around this candidate and avoid the self-destructive behavior that gave us Donald Trump?

Or will they listen to the Chamber of Commerce and the big-money boys and spend hundreds of millions on a public relations campaign that make it appear that their chosen candidate walks on water?

Bottom line …

The handwriting is on the wall. Both parties presented the American people with not the best of the worst or the worst of the best, but the worst of the worst in an attempt to gain political power. Both parties gave us a crook, a communist, and a caricature of a reality television character. Almost as if voting “NO” to all of them were the sane option.

The progressive socialist democrats are already trying to redistrict the states to maximize their power. The swing states are already “favor shopping” knowing that they are likely to be of maximum importance in 2018 and 2020. Meanwhile, the American people keep getting screwed by the ideologues, the union-driven bureaucrats, and those who do not wish America well.

It is now time to start looking beyond the traditional re-treads that did not make the 2018 cut and see if we can find an honorable, decent candidate that is not driven by a toxic ideology and will do everything in their power to advance the interests of America and ALL Americans.

If this is not done, we are well and truly screwed.

-- steve