IS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP THE POLITICAL VERSION OF BERNIE MADOFF?

Both were New York businessmen.

Both have the outward appearance of substantial success.

Both exaggerated their wealth.

Both were preoccupied with their public image.

Both were fearful of the mainstream media.

Both were always threatening litigation.

AND BOTH ARE BULLSH*T-ARTISTS OF THE HIGHEST ORDER.

I have heard it all …

Thank heavens it is not Hillary Clinton in the presidency.

Thank heavens for the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Thank heavens for the nomination of non-progressives to the lower courts.

Thank heavens for the replacement of Obama appointees in the bureaucracy.

These were all great reasons to hold your nose during the campaign and select Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton as the President of the United States.

BUT THE CAMPAIGN IS OVER!

Bottom line …

Like Bernie Madoff and his crazy answers to unasked questions, people assume that they are the stupid ones and do not understand the genius of the man. It just can’t be explained to “normal” people. I call bullsh*t! It does not take a genius to see a petulant egomaniac throwing a Twitter tantrum, to see a man whose organizational style is both chaotic and confrontational, or to see a man so out of his depth that he endangers the safety and security of the United States.

Other than his appointments, everything that Trump has accomplished has been by way of ephemeral and reversible executive orders. Trump is certainly not providing leadership to Congress, and his highly self-touted negotiation skills appear to be absent.

Nobody in Trump’s inner circle is whispering in his ear that he is mortal and acting more like a fool than a president.

Even Mike Pence seems emasculated as he sits on the sidelines waiting for his Twenty-fifth Amendment constitutional opportunity …

Twenty-fifth Amendment - Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

But it is too early to judge this President. We need to give him his full two years and then accept the 2018 congressional election as a referendum on his performance in office. Right now, the progressive socialist democrats have a real shot at capturing the House and the Senate. Surely they require the House to draft any articles of impeachment and to continue threatening to shut down the government unless we spend another trillion or so dollars.

It is time for the adults in the room to step up and save the President from himself; starting with changing the President’s Twitter password. We are in deep trouble – caught between the bad guys and the dumb guys. And, the dummies better smarten up soon. Like former President Barack Obama, Trump rather campaign than govern – but it is now time to give up the cheering crowds with the overblown rhetoric and start doing the people’s business as promised.

We are so screwed.

-- steve