IMPEACH TRUMP: BRAD SHERMAN (D-CA) ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

Once again we find a progressive socialist Democrat, Brad Sherman (Delusional-California) attempting to grab media face time with “trumped-up” tax exempt charges in what he claims is a valid impeachment resolution. As a distinguished Harvard Law School graduate, one might expect Sherman to understand the various provisions of the United States Constitution and the current federal laws now in effect.

That the investigation into the allegations of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election was an intelligence investigation, not a criminal investigation. There is absolutely no proof that the Russians were behind the hacking of the DNC or John Podesta. There has never been a claim that the Russians modified or inserted false information into the emails. The DNC refused to allow the FBI to forensically examine their email server, thus thwarting any legitimate investigation at the time. And, as for real interference with an election, one need only see the IRS scandal denying President Obama’s opposition the right to raise tax-exempt funding as impeding a federal election.

The President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch of government, has the authority to remove any person under his jurisdiction for any reason or at any time. The fact that James Comey appeared to have a pattern and practice of behaviors that indicate potential political corruption and/or malfeasance is sufficient grounds for his termination; although no grounds need be specified by the President of the United States.

The public statements of the President of the United States are not made under oath, nor are politically motivated statements sanctionable. If lying to the American public was a crime, one might consider former President Obama’s statements on the Affordable Healthcare Act and Benghazi to be criminal acts.

As for faithfully discharging the duties of the Presidency, one need only note the number of Democrats who have defied existing federal laws with respect to immigration and the sovereignty of the United States. If these articles of impeachment were allowed to stand, one would have the ability to remove almost all Democrats in office for criminal violations of existing law, specifically aiding and abetting criminal activities.

According to then FBI Director Comey, President Trump was never a target of any investigation and Trump urged him to investigate all satellite members of the Trump campaign in an expeditious manner. Definitely not obstructing justice.

Brad Sherman’s House Resolution calling for the impeachment of President Trump …

Bottom line …

The ONLY thing that kept former President Obama from being charged with real criminal activity was that he was BLACK and protected by the mainstream media! It appears that the entire brouhaha involving Trump was created by the progressive socialist Democrats and their mainstream media cohorts. I am not a fan of Donald Trump, but he is infinitely superior to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

My only question is when is the GOP going to find their collective balls and strike back. Bringing real investigations of criminal activity by Obamacons and Clintons. It appears that they are so afraid of taking action that they have become totally ineffective.

We are so screwed.

-- steve