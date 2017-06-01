IDENTITY THEFT AND FRAUD IS RAMPANT IN CALIFORNIA, BUT THE ACTIVISTS WANT TO REDUCE THE PENALTIES FOR MAKING, DISTRIBUTING, AND SELLING FAKE IDENTIFICATION

The use of fraudulent identification is a clear and present danger to the safety and security of the United States and all local and State entities. Not to mention the costs of dealing with identity theft and forcing law-abiding citizens to jump through hoops to prove their innocence when confronted with false documents that have impacted their tax, retirement, and medical records.

It appears that California politicians, in keeping with the adoption of sanctuary state policies that protect illegal aliens from federal identification, adjudication, and removal, once again, seek to promote the interests of illegal aliens with allegiance to a foreign sovereign nation at the expense of law-abiding citizens of the State of California and of the United States of America.

What better way to enhance the turnout of the upcoming presidential election in 2020 and bias the results in favor of the progressive socialist democrats than to introduce legislation favorable to illegal aliens?

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2017–2018 REGULAR SESSION

Assembly Bill No. 222 Introduced by Assembly Member Bocanegra

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Chiu, Cristina Garcia, and Medina) An act to repeal Sections 113 and 114 of the Penal Code, relating to false documents. LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL'S DIGEST AB 222, as amended, Bocanegra. False documents. Existing law, added by Proposition 187, which was approved by the voters at the November 8, 1994, statewide general election, makes it a felony to manufacture or distribute false documents to conceal the true citizenship or resident alien status of another person. Proposition 187 also makes it a felony for a person to use false documents to conceal his or her true citizenship or resident alien status. The California Constitution authorizes the Legislature to amend an initiative statute by another statute that becomes effective only when approved by the electors. This bill would amend Proposition 187 by repealing the above-referenced crimes. The bill would require the Secretary of State to submit the provisions of the bill that amend Proposition 187 to the electors for their approval at the November 3, 2020, statewide general election. <Source: Bill Text - AB-222 False documents.>

Cute how the politicians want to leave it to a vote of the people to reduce the penalties on those who manufacture, distribute, sell, and use false identification. One might think that the already strict penalties have not worked, so now we need to relax the penalties. Absolute idiocy.

Bottom line …

There is little or no doubt in my mind that California wants to drive the Hispanic vote to the polls in 2020 as well as to avoid any penalty enhancements for crimes committed by illegal aliens. Under the proposed law, prosecutors would have the discretion to charge suspects with either a felony offense which could mean deportation or lower-level misdemeanors which may not cause further action to be taken by ICE.

Let us also remember that a significant number of illegal aliens, mostly from China and Russia, enter through the front door – one, to have American-born children; and two, with plans to overstay their visas. Not only are their Hispanic gangs, but Russian gangs, Chinese gangs, and gangs of other ethnicities. It is time to protect American and American citizens.

Forget the damage that illegal aliens do to California and our nation. If President Trump were sincere about immigration reform, he would develop a guest worker program and policies that would force every illegal alien to register within 90 days to apply for a renewal five-year residence permit or be subject to deportation. Anyone not registered would not be permitted to apply for a renewable five-year residence permit after the cutoff date. Then the question of citizenship would be mostly resolved with generational change. Additionally demanding Congress address the question of anchor babies and make voter identification a federal law in all elections.

We are so screwed when the politicians sell out their country in return for political power, prestige, and profits.

-- steve