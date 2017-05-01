GLOBAL WARMING: PROGRESSIVES, MEDIA, AND SPECIAL INTERESTS CONSPIRE TO SCREW AMERICA

No matter how many government-funded institutions and scientists claim that man can change the fundamental behavior of climate. No matter how many deceptive graphs showing cherry-picked data with unnaturally short timelines and deceptive axis-scales. No matter how much the progressives bleat that we are facing a climate catastrophe that only exists in faulty computer models fed with dodgy data. No matter how many celebrities use their private jets and limousines to attend glitzy media events. THERE IS THE SCALE OF NATURE AND SCIENTIFIC OBSERVATIONS THAT SAY RELAX, EVERYTHING IS NATURAL AND NORMAL.

Then come the billionaire bully boys and their radical science advisers – people who have made a portion of their fortune with fossil fuel projects and now that they have their money want to be perceived as “saviors of the planet.” Like radically progressive billionaire Tom Steyer, the former hedge fund manager who was embarrassed when his alma mater, Yale, wanted to divest his hedge fund due to their investments in fossil fuel projects. He and his dodgy science advisor Bill McKibben look down the noses and label anyone who disagrees with their radical climate philosophy as deniers, enemies of the state, and even traitors.

How the hell does Steyer know what is in the best interests of the American people? Especially since his wealth isolates him from the consequences of his radical ideas. Steyer is a major force in California politics, and we can all see how that is turning out. Not well, especially as individuals and corporations leave our formerly golden state because of onerous and nonsensical laws, rules, and regulations that do absolutely nothing to change the climate cycle. In fact, man’s climate signal cannot even be measured against the normal variability of climate change. It’s been hotter, colder, with more atmospheric carbon dioxide, and less atmospheric carbon dioxide – all without ever displaying the aberrant results of the flawed climate models that are used to justify draconian public policies that look a lot like socialist/communism/authoritarianism and less like freedom and democracy.

Message to Tom Steyer: STFU OR GO TO CHINA, INDIA, OR RUSSIA AND USE YOUR MONEY TO ENLIGHTEN THEM!

Bottom line …

Should we follow the academic elites, billionaires, and celebrities who are telling us how to live our sorry-assed lives?

Are you willing to sacrifice your child’s future so that some radical terrorist can use oil money to kill our people and civilization?

We need to quit scaring the bejesus out of legitimate scientists who are forced into silent political correctness and fashionable science.

No more phony stage-managed congressional hearings. How about an open scientific forum where all who have contributed to the science can be heard? Now that’s a radical idea that Steyer should fund. No more invitation-only events where the conclusion is pre-determined by who is invited.

Beware of false idols and prophecies … they tend to screw over Americans in their lust for power, profits, and recognition by the masses.

We are so screwed.

-- steve