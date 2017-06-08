GLOBAL WARMING: OBAMA’S PUPPET-MASTER SPEAKS …

Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama, said the Trump administration is “abdicating” the United States’ role as the “world leader” and the “beacon of hope” by withdrawing from the Paris climate accord. “It is unrefuted science that there are man-made consequences that are leading to the degradation of our planet. And it was unprecedented to have so many countries, nearly 200 countries from around the world, who followed the United States’ lead on this issue and came to the table and not just the government leaders but in our country, just hundreds and hundreds of large corporations signed on recognizing that it is not anti-business to care about our climate – it is not an either/or, it is a both and an imperative,” “So I think it signals to the world that the United States is not serious about protecting our planet. Now, I don’t know what other way to interpret a decision that I think could be as dramatically negatively impactful as that decision. And what it means is the rest of the world will move forward without us and the United States has always been that beacon of hope, the leader, the world leader, that’s why we’re called the world leader and we’re basically abdicating that role, so that’s disappointing to me,” she added. <Source>

Valerie Jarrett, Obama’s puppet-master, is a progressive socialist democrat who is all about the progressive agenda, especially population control, reducing America’s influence on the world stage, and wealth redistribution.

And, by any objective criteria, the global climate change hoax is about controlling the energy requirements of developed nations by reducing our standard of living and re-distributing our wealth to less developed nations. Why wouldn’t a majority of nations follow America’s lead on global climate change if they were the recipient of a significant portion of the wealth and assets stolen from the American people in the form of taxes, fees, and tariffs?

It is unrefuted science that man’s climate signal is lost among the noise of climate’s natural variability. It is also true that nothing man can presently do, or is likely to do in the future, can alter the Earth’s global climate. Especially since the real drivers of climate are the Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, the production of cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s rotational and precessional dynamics, the Earth’s vulcanology and plate tectonics, the deep ocean temperatures and currents, and the largest greenhouse gas, water vapor.

It is also true that among the consensus of scientists touted as proving the existence of global warming with flawed computer models and dodgy data, not one has a credible and verifiable method for reversing any climate trend, be it warming, cooling, or stasis. In fact, the scientists cannot adequately explain why the Earth’s climate has been essentially flat, even though there was a rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide; something that has been beneficial to the planet in the past.

Bottom line …

Why would anyone be proud to be called the “world leader” of a progressive movement to de-industrialize the planet and reduce its population?

The truth is simple. The planet has been hotter, colder, with more atmospheric carbon dioxide, and with less carbon dioxide – all before man and the industrial revolution. Climate change is a political ploy, not a scientific one. The fact that so many scientific institutions, scientists, and projects have been corrupted by the vast sums of government money flowing through the system remains an incentive to continue the charade until the politicians die or admit failure.

I ask you to consider one proposition. If Bernie Madoff received a lifetime jail sentence for swindling people out of approximately fifty billion dollars, what sentence should be imposed on Al Gore and those who exploited junk science for their own profit? In fact, will the progressive miscreants who facilitated the deaths of hundreds of millions of people, and the countless suffering and misery of an equal number ever me held accountable for the progressive junk science behind the DDT ban. One might suspect, that the progressive position was linked to population control and eugenics rather than saving people.

We are so screwed.

-- steve