GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE: TWISTING THE NARRATIVE

It is always amazing to me – the degree of certitude certain scientists and authors have when discussing the subject of global climate change.
Almost as if they, and their like-minded cohorts, can manipulate millions of years of history into a self-serving and profitable narrative. Complicit with the politicians who are attempting to use science as the basis of their political agenda of seeking greater control over the lives and finances of their respective populations/
There are a few fundamental facts that one should always bear in mind when reading stories of this nature.
- There are significant personal and professional profits, from peer acceptance to financial windfalls, to be had from those who pursue the fashionable politics and science of the day against more measured observers and contrarians.
- That the major driver of the climate “story," the United Nations IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), is a political body that does not perform science and has a self-serving agenda of institutional perpetuation and independent funding. And even more obscene is that the dictators and repressive regimes that comprise this body mandate that natural climate inputs be ignored in favor of an emphasis on “man-made” climate impacts and drivers.
- There is no planetary emergency, as all of the dire consequences that are illustrated by climate alarmists are the product of flawed and incomplete computer models with dodgy data inputs. The Earth has been hotter, colder, with more atmospheric carbon dioxide and with less atmospheric carbon dioxide. And, nowhere in four billion years has anyone observed the phenomena used to drive this toxic political agenda and replace the scientific method with the dogma of another man-made religion.
- Not only can man’s climate signal not be accurately measured against the natural variability of climate, but that no scientist has proposed any mitigation scenario that can deal with the natural drivers of climate” The Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, extra-terrestrial cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s precessional and rotational dynamics, the Earth’s shifting magnetic field, the Earth’s plate tectonics and vulcanology, the deep ocean currents, and the chaotic nature of the most prevalent and potent of greenhouse gases, water vapor.
So it upsets me when I see misleading articles in respected publications …
|Is It So Bad If the World Gets A Little Hotter? Uh, Yeah
Many of us share some dim apprehension that the world is flying out of control, that the center cannot hold. Raging wildfires, once-in-1,000-year storms, and lethal heat waves have become fixtures of the evening news—and all this after the planet has warmed by less than 1 degree Celsius above preindustrial temperatures. But here’s where it gets really scary.
If humanity burns through all its fossil fuel reserves, there is the potential to warm the planet by perhaps more than 10 degrees Celsius and raise sea levels by hundreds of feet.
This is a warming spike comparable in magnitude to that so far measured for the End-Permian mass extinction.
If the worst-case scenarios come to pass, today’s modestly menacing ocean-climate system will seem quaint. Even warming to half of that amount would create a planet that would have nothing to do with the one on which humans evolved, or on which civilization has been built. The last time it was 4 degrees warmer there was no ice at either pole, and sea level was hundreds of feet higher than it is today.
I met University of New Hampshire paleoclimatologist Matthew Huber at a diner near campus in Durham, New Hampshire. Huber has spent a sizable portion of his research career studying the hothouse of the early mammals, and he thinks that in the coming centuries it’s not impossible that we might be headed back to the Eocene climate of 50 million years ago, when there were Alaskan palm trees and alligators splashed in the Arctic Circle.
From The Ends of the World by Peter Brannen. Copyright 2017 Peter Brannen. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
<Source: Is It So Bad If the World Gets A Little Hotter? Uh, Yeah | WIRED>
I could have continued with my comments, but it became both tedious and depressing – especially knowing that this drivel was being presented in WIRED, one of the hipster publications targeted at millennials.
Bottom line …
Prognostications and projections are hardly gospel. The consensus is a political process, not part of the scientific method. And, you may wish to examine the motives of politicians and the institutions, scientists, and projects that have been funded and corrupted by those seeking control over your health, employment, and standard of living.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius