GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE: TWISTING THE NARRATIVE

Is It So Bad If the World Gets A Little Hotter? Uh, Yeah Many of us share some dim apprehension that the world is flying out of control, that the center cannot hold. Raging wildfires, once-in-1,000-year storms, and lethal heat waves have become fixtures of the evening news—and all this after the planet has warmed by less than 1 degree Celsius above preindustrial temperatures. But here’s where it gets really scary. [OCS: This is the type of rhetoric that needs to be challenged. Many people share what they are told in a corrupted mainstream media and most apprehension appears to be built on a false premise. One does not find anyone mentioning the fact that man does not know what the optimum temperature of the Earth might be, that there are significant physical and social benefits for a slight warming trend, and that nature appears to have a self-compensating feedback loop that maintains the Earth within narrowly constrained limits. Raging wildfires sparked by lightning have always been a part of nature and its renewal process. If anything man has interrupted the cycle by building developments in areas prone to fire and has fought fires before they could substantially reduce the fuel load for the next renewal cycle. Once-in-1,000 year storms are natural and nothing new. Weather is a chaotic system and statistically variable. Infrequent events exist as outliers and are as natural as more common events. What is correct is that these stories are amplified and repeated by the evening news – presented in a sensational context meant to scare the audience and keep them from switching channels or turning to other sources of information. The author confuses, and I mean deliberately confuses, cause and effect. Why is it that scientists cannot explain a flat climate trend line over the past eighteen or so years in the face of rising atmospheric carbon dioxide?] If humanity burns through all its fossil fuel reserves, there is the potential to warm the planet by perhaps more than 10 degrees Celsius and raise sea levels by hundreds of feet. [OCS: Note the conjecture and unsubstantiated nature of its claims. Note the weasel-words: if, potential, and perhaps.] This is a warming spike comparable in magnitude to that so far measured for the End-Permian mass extinction. [OCS: This is a scenario based on improbable assumptions. We do not know what caused mass extinctions. It could have been an asteroid strike, it could have been a bacterial or viral infection, it could have been a shift in local resources. But, the conditions at the time of these mass extinctions hold no clue to what really happened. So again, we see more “conjecture.”] If the worst-case scenarios come to pass, today’s modestly menacing ocean-climate system will seem quaint. Even warming to half of that amount would create a planet that would have nothing to do with the one on which humans evolved, or on which civilization has been built. The last time it was 4 degrees warmer there was no ice at either pole, and sea level was hundreds of feet higher than it is today. [OCS: The worst-case scenario is not man-made, but the danger of a massive solar flare that will destroy all electronic devices with an electromagnetic pulse – and by extension life as we know it. Or, perhaps an asteroid strike or the eruption of a super-volcano? Or even more likely – and deadly – a man-made virus or bacterium that escapes into the wild and decimates the population like the Spanish Flu? Funny, the author speaks of evolution, but little is said about man’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances, especially with advances in medicine, technology, engineering, and materials sciences. And, as for the ice situation, one might consider that at one time the world looked different and much of the inhabited landmass was under ice or water. Nothing new here folks, just people trying to spin the story to their advantage.] I met University of New Hampshire paleoclimatologist Matthew Huber at a diner near campus in Durham, New Hampshire. Huber has spent a sizable portion of his research career studying the hothouse of the early mammals, and he thinks that in the coming centuries it’s not impossible that we might be headed back to the Eocene climate of 50 million years ago, when there were Alaskan palm trees and alligators splashed in the Arctic Circle. [OCS: Not an impossibility as climate cycles occur naturally. As for centuries, it might be more like a million or so years. But, we sort of know the end-point: when the Sun goes supernova and consumes the Earth. And, like end-times, do we want to compromise our health, standard of living, and finances to satisfy those alarmists who want to return to a pre-industrial age on the grossly mistaken notion that such a diminishment in the population and natural resource usage is going to alter the path of nature over geological time periods?] From The Ends of the World by Peter Brannen. Copyright 2017 Peter Brannen. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. <Source: Is It So Bad If the World Gets A Little Hotter? Uh, Yeah | WIRED>