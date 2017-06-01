GIVE IT A BREAK ...

Did Trump lie?

Did Comey Lie?

What will Attorney Jeff Sessions tell the Senate Intelligence Committee?

Who cares?

After months of being bombarded with fake news regarding the comings and goings in the White House, the leaks allegedly attributed to “high-level official sources,” and the back-and-forth about the testimony of a former FBI Director who appears to be barely competent, I am tired.

I am tired of listening to the progressive socialist Democrats bleating about corruption, collusion, obstruction of justice, impeachment – when we can all see that the Democrats are deflecting and dissembling lest former President Obama and his cohorts are held accountable for their serious crimes while in office.

I am tired of seeing the GOP turn tail and run for cover lest they upset the moderates and risk losing their cushy jobs, prestige, privileges, perks, and profits in 2018.

It appears that the media is the only winners as they rake in the advertising from a constant barrage of fake news.

The real truth is that nothing much is happening in Washington because both parties are busy screwing Americans.

I would much rather look at the cute beagle puppy.

We are so screwed.

-- steve