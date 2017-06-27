DEMOCRATS PROTEST AMERICANS WITH NO ABILITIES ACT

It is my understanding that only moments after the introduction of this bill by the progressive socialist democrats, the leadership of the Democrats in both the House and the Senate condemned their own bill as being racist, divisive, and non-inclusive.
The Congressional Black Caucus joined with La Raza in denouncing the bill which did not have carve-outs for “people of color” to redress their historical grievances of mistreatment at the hands of those benefiting from white privilege.
The ACLU threatened to sue because the legislative title included the word American which may be offensive to a large segment of the population.
Jumping on the civil rights bandwagon were the LGBTTQQIAAPXYZ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally, pansexual, and XYZ chromosomally challenged) community who believed that their interests should also be protected.
Public and private unions also swore that the legislation does not respect the struggle for worker’s rights because there are no provisions for mandatory collective bargaining with union representation and employer-union dues collection.
Both the House and Senate barber shops and hair salons demanded they be specifically exempted to protect the safety and welfare of their patrons.
SUMMARY ANNOUNCEMENT – TEXT TO FOLLOW
115th Congress
1st Session
Senate Bill # ____________
A Bill For An Act Entitled: THE AMERICANS WITH NO ABILITIES ACT OF 2017
In the Senate
June 27, 2017
Senators Charles E. Schumer, Richard J. Durbin, Patty Murray, Debbie Stabenow, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernard Sanders, Joe Manchin, Tammy Baldwin, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Diane Feinstein, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris, for themselves and co-sponsors hereby introduce this proposal.
MAINSTREAM MEDIA RELEASE
ANAA – AMERICANS WITH NO ABILITIES ACT OF 2017
Democratic Senators are considering introducing legislation that will provide new benefits for many more Americans. The Americans With No Abilities Act is being hailed as a major legislative goal by advocates of the millions of Americans who lack any real skills and ambition.
“Roughly 50 percent of Americans do not possess the competence and drive necessary to carve out a meaningful role for themselves in society,” said California Sen. Barbara Boxer. “We can no longer stand by and allow People of Inability (POI) to be ridiculed and passed over. With this legislation, employers will no longer be able to grant special favors to a small group of workers, simply because they have some idea of what they are doing.”
In a Capitol Hill press conference, Nancy Pelosi pointed to the success of the U.S. Postal Service, which has a long-standing policy of providing opportunity without regard to performance. At the state government level, the Department of Motor Vehicles also has an excellent record of hiring Persons with No Ability (63 percent).
Mandatory non-performance-based raises and promotions will be given to guarantee upward mobility for even the most unremarkable employees. The legislation provides substantial tax breaks to corporations that promote a significant number of Persons of Inability (POI) into middle-management positions and give a tax credit to small and medium-sized businesses that agree to hire one clueless worker for every two talented hires.
Finally, the Americans With No Abilities Act contains tough new measures to make it more difficult to discriminate against the non-abled, banning, for example, discriminatory interview questions such as, “Do you have any skills or experience that relate to this job?”
“As a non-abled person, I can’t be expected to keep up with people who have something going for them,” said Mary Lou Gertz, who lost her position as a lug-nut twister at the GM plant in Flint, Mich., due to her inability to remember “righty tighty, lefty loosey”. “This new law should be real good for people like me. I’ll finally have job security.” With the passage of this bill, Gertz and millions of other untalented citizens will finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Said Sen. Dick Durbin, II: “As a senator with no abilities, I believe the same privileges that elected officials enjoy ought to be extended to every American with no abilities. It is our duty as lawmakers to provide each and every American citizen, regardless of his or her inadequacy, with some sort of space to take up in this great nation and a good salary for doing so.”
This message was approved by Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Diane Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Maxine Waters, Elizabeth Warren & Nancy Pelosi........all Americans With No Abilities whatsoever!!
The Bottom Line ...
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius