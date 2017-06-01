CULTURAL APPROPRIATION: MORE IDIOCY FROM AN ACADEMIC LAWYER/ACTIVIST

What’s wrong with the United Nations is on display for all to see …

Progressive delegates from 189 different countries attended a special committee meeting of the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to listen to an American explain how intellectual property rights should be strictly controlled on behalf of indigenous peoples and those whose cultures are associated with specific iconography, sounds, or other expressions of their culture. The committee’s name says it all: “Intergovernmental Committee on Intellectual Property and Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge, and Folklore.”

Those damn capitalists at General Motors used an Indian as the hood ornament for their Pontiac brand.

An American on the warpath …

James Anaya, a graduate of Harvard Law School, and the current Dean of Law at the University of Colorado appears to be one of those academics who profits from being a perpetual victim and attempts to spin his ethnic background as an American Indian into a platform for the representation of indigenous people of the world.

It is Anaya’s goal for any final report produced by the WIPO include language that “obligate states to create effective criminal and civil enforcement procedures to recognize and prevent the non-consensual taking and illegitimate possession, sale, and export of traditional cultural expressions.”

In other words, Anaya wants to criminalize “cultural appropriation” -- the creation of intellectual property that uses imagery and other expressions of a particular culture. And that a new class of intellectual property rights be created even if the expression has long been in the public domain and is owned by society as a whole.

To demonstrate the absurdity of this proposition one need only consider a non-native American artist being banned from painting a picture of tribal life, using the cadence of a native American chant, or simply reproducing iconic jewelry.

Bottom line …

It appears that this is another progressive stratagem to impose additional taxes and fees to benefit those who want to transgress boundaries. Much like the failed idea of the original cap-and-trade scheme that allowed “local” polluters to continue polluting the local land, air, and water as long as they purchased indulgences that were artificially created by planting trees or paying farmers not to impact a foreign rain forest. Wealth distribution by another more politically correct name.

It is ironic that the progressives who hate the concept of capitalism, private property rights, and the rule of law, often try to subvert the system using the system against itself. By laying “cultural” claim to that which belongs in the public domain and made available to our entire planetary society, we create another Disney Corporation that sees nothing wrong with imposing controls and spy tactics to protects its right to market a mouse that should be in the public domain. For those who do not know the history of Disney, you can thank them for supporting the early bans on digital recorders, the extension of the time allotted before something enters the public domain, the embedding of identifiers in electronic devices, and using the government to investigate and prosecute what was originally a civil matter and the responsibility of those whose property was infringed.

Funny how those who believe that the world’s cultures should be united, continue to devise methods to divide and conquer populations for the purpose of political control.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

P.S. Yes, I know most of this is not politically correct – and that’s the point!