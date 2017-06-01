CONGRESS: THE CORRUPT LEADING THE BLIND ...

Ignorance, incompetence, or illegitimate behavior?

In a Congress that seems content with its own ignorance on nationally important matters and a propensity to divide themselves along partisan lines, one wonders if there is anyone left who is willing to question the deep and abiding scandals of the Obama Administration with the vigor that they now pursue the investigation of President Trump and his Administration. If meeting the Russian Ambassador is a crime, why isn’t Diane Feinstein in jail for having lunch with him in the Senate cafeteria? Why is it presupposed that the Russians were behind the hacking of the DNC when they refused to let the FBI forensically examine their server? And, why have the progressive socialist democrats turned from trying to prove collusion – since none apparently exists – and are pursuing a procedural violation like obstruction of justice? Curious since the President of the United States holds plenary powers that make him immune from prosecution.

There is substantial credible evidence that President Barack Obama and his cadre of progressive socialist democrats committed prosecutable crimes and should be held accountable for their actions. But it appears that nobody is willing to listen and that the executive branch law enforcement agencies, notably the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, appear tainted by political scandal, malfeasance, and possibly, criminal actions of their own.

Nobody is talking. When it came to the various scandals of the Obama era, it appears that Administration officials were hiding behind “executive privilege” or cited never-ending investigations in progress as their reason raison d'être for not answering questions.

To illustrate the hypocrisy of the progressives, consider Oregon Senator Ron Wyden’s comment to Attorney General Jeff Sessions who was testifying before the Senate Intelligence Agency. “I believe the American people have had it with stonewalling. Americans don’t want to hear that answers to relevant questions are privileged.”

Precisely. But where was Wyden when an administrative agency was providing guns to Mexican drug cartels, and the administration was stonewalling? How about the URS scandal that affected a presidential election by interfering with Obama’s opposition’s fundraising? Or the provision of military weapons to Islamic terrorists in Benghazi, where Americans were left to die rather than interfere with the upcoming presidential election? It appears that the last thing that Obama wanted was a reference to increasing terrorism on their watch. Or, how about the numerous crimes committed by Hillary Clinton and her cadre of cronies? Or the Clinton Foundation?

All serious issues that demanded the appointment of a special prosecutor. All serious issues that appear to be bungled by a corrupt Department of Justice, first under Eric Holder and then under Loretta Lynch. And, what appears to be a corrupt or incompetent FBI under the Direction of James Comey.

Bottom line …

When are Senator Ron Wyden and his Senate colleagues going to stand up and demand provable wrongdoing be address on behalf of their constituents and the Constitution to which they swore an oath? I can understand that may people do not like Donald Trump, but Trump is not the one that subverted a presidential election like Obama. Trump is not the one that provided our enemies with weapons. Trump is not the one who left Americans to die in an ill-protected foreign outpost. But, most of all, Trump did not pave the road to nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles for the biggest threat to America.

I suggest that Congress has become a clear and present danger to the safety, security, and culture of the United States of America. And that while the progressive socialist democrats demonize and delegitimize their opponents, the GOP us scared silly to do the right thing – maybe because they are being blackmailed by the intelligence and law enforcement deep state – on behalf of We the People. Or even more likely, they are afraid of losing their position, prestige, perks, privileges, and profits in a tight upcoming election that will see the undue influence of foreign powers on our local, state, and national elections. Where color, ethnicity, national origin, sex, and gender play a role in specially created (gerrymandered) districts.

We are so screwed.

-- steve