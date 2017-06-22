CAN YOU BELIEVE THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S BANK STRESS TESTS?

Let us not forget that the Federal Reserve is not a governmental agency and that there is precious little oversight of its activities by anyone. The Federal Reserve is a private entity, ostensibly owned by its member banks – but there has never been any public release of the ownership positions by the various banks. Therefore, it should be assumed that the Federal Reserve will act on behalf of its owners and not the United States government.
Federal Reserve Board releases results of supervisory bank stress tests
The nation's largest bank holding companies have strong capital levels and retain their ability to lend to households and businesses during a severe recession, according to the results of supervisory stress tests released Thursday by the Federal Reserve Board.
The most severe hypothetical scenario projects $383 billion in loan losses at the 34 participating bank holding companies during the nine quarters tested. The "severely adverse" scenario features a severe global recession with the U.S. unemployment rate rising by approximately 5.25 percentage points to 10 percent, accompanied by heightened stress in corporate loan markets and commercial real estate.
The firms' aggregate common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which compares high-quality capital to risk-weighted assets, would fall from an actual 12.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to a minimum level of 9.2 percent in the hypothetical stress scenario. Since 2009, the 34 firms have added more than $750 billion in common equity capital.
"This year's results show that, even during a severe recession, our large banks would remain well capitalized," Governor Jerome H. Powell said. "This would allow them to lend throughout the economic cycle, and support households and businesses when times are tough."
Capital is critical to banking organizations, the financial system, and the economy because it acts as a cushion to absorb losses and helps to ensure that losses are borne by shareholders. The Board's stress scenarios assume deliberately stringent and conservative hypothetical economic and financial market conditions. The results are not forecasts or expected outcomes.
This is the seventh round of stress tests led by the Federal Reserve since 2009 and the fifth round required by the Dodd-Frank Act. The 34 bank holding companies tested--generally those with $50 billion or more in total consolidated assets--represent more than 75 percent of the assets of all domestic bank holding companies. The Federal Reserve uses its own independent projections of losses and incomes for each firm.
In addition to releasing results under the severely adverse hypothetical scenario, the Board on Thursday also released results from the "adverse" scenario, which features a moderate recession in the United States. In this scenario, the aggregate common equity capital ratio of the 34 firms fell from an actual 12.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to a minimum level of 10.7 percent.
The Dodd-Frank Act stress tests are one component of the Federal Reserve's analysis during the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), which is an annual exercise to evaluate the capital planning processes and capital adequacy of large bank holding companies. CCAR results will be released on Wednesday, June 28, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.
Stress Test Details
By my calculations, applying a 5% loss to the total derivatives held by the major banks, JP Morgan, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC remain problematical and should be further scrutinized by the Federal Reserve as continuing threats to the systemic health of our financial system. If you wish to see the numbers for yourself, you may wish to read the Quarterly Report on Bank Derivatives Activities. To calculate the five percent stress test numbers I normally use for my analysis, simply compute five percent of the derivatives held by the institution and subtract that amount from the institution’s total assets to see who would be underwater if those derivatives ever went south.
The official explanation that TRILLIONS in derivatives do not matter because they would be “netted” in the settlement process is demonstrably false as all institutions would hang on to whatever assets they possessed and wait for the courts to settle the mess – if ever. If you want to see this failed process in action, look at Jon Corzine’s MF Global resolution.
Bottom line …
DODD-FRANK, allegedly introduced to reduce the systemic risk to our financial system is every bit a fraud as the two corrupt asshats who gave it their names; Representative Barney Frank, former Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, and Christopher Dodd, the former Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Both lying to the public about the safety and soundness of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac just before they were placed under a government conservatorship to forestall an official finding of insolvency.
Our financial system, the best in the world, is still full of loopholes that are amplified by the actions of corrupt politicians and the lobbyists for the special interests. It would not be far from the mark to suggest that Goldman Sach’s related people run our financial system.
We are so screwed.
