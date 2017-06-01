CAN WE TRUST THE SPECIAL COUNSEL TO TREAT TRUMP FAIRLY?

I have serious doubts about the integrity and independence of former FBI Director Robert Mueller in the matter of the Trump-Russia probe …

There is no doubt that Robert Mueller is well-educated, well-credentialed, and well-experienced. However, his past allegiance to the FBI and his long-time working relationship with former FBI Director James Comey is problematical since Comey, and the actions of the FBI are integral to any investigation. There is no indication that Mueller might be willing to excoriate Comey and the FBI for allegedly participating in covering-up its politically-motivated actions in previous Obama-related scandals, its bad behavior leaking politically-sensitive information or using unvetted opposition research as part of a coordinated campaign to attack Donald Trump personally, the legitimacy of his Administration, and the fidelity of his associates.

There is no doubt that there has already been close cooperation between Comey and Mueller as Comey’s prepared statement before the Senate Intelligence Agency was discussed and vetted by Mueller in advance of his appearance before the committee. As I see it, the special counsel does not have the duty or the right to restrict any congressional testimony, especially of a private citizen, nor does any former government official have any obligation to defer to the wishes of the special counsel. Already chummy from past associations, the relationship between these two men is suspect and should be examined.

As I see it, there are two investigations. One into Michael Flynn’s actions, including any mistruths he may have told to the FBI. And one into the broader subject of Russian interference in the election by hacking or using fake news – the new name for propaganda – to influence the American public at large. With respect to Russian propaganda, I would point to the fake news created by the Democrats. With respect to the leaks, there is no actual proof that it was not a domestic affair by some disgruntled person (e.g. Chelsea/Bradley Manning, Edward Snowden, or someone like Reality Winner) rather than the Russians. Let us not forget that the Democratic National Committee refused an FBI request to forensically examine their computer for evidence of hacking. And certainly let us not forget Barack Obama's illegal interference with the election involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – including illegal spying on members of Congress, the media, and influential private citizens.

Unlimited investigations pose the great danger of unintended consequences …

There is no doubt that the scope of Mueller’s investigation is unlimited and is not narrowly confined to any potential contact between the Russians and the Trump Campaign. While this leaves Mueller open to investigate other matters, one wonders how far he will probe Russian alliances and deals, including the infamous deal, approved by the Obama Administration and facilitated by Hillary Clinton, that saw 20% of America’s uranium production ceded to a Russian entity?

Then there is the propensity of special counsels to look for relatively minor violations of procedure to coerce settlements and to secure convictions. Operating with little sleep, Scooter Libby was prosecuted for a memory lapse which should have never occurred has not the special counsel been dishonest. Shortly after his appointment, the actual leaker of Valerie Plame’s identity was known, and the investigation should have been halted before Libby’s testimony. Unfortunately, the special counsel apparently needed something for the media and Dick Cheney’s associate, Scooter Libby, was thrown to the dogs.

Can Trump recognize and tell the truth?

Of course, President Trump is not helping his case. His antics, too cute by half, seem to inflame tensions and promote media attention. When Trump tweeted that Comey better hope that there were no tapes – reminiscent of disgraced former President Richard Nixon, a whole new line of inquiry was needlessly introduced. When specifically questioned about the existence of tapes, Trump replied that “he would provide the answer ‘within a fairly short period of time,’ and adding, ‘Oh, you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer. Don’t worry.’” If Trump is playing the media, he is playing a very dangerous game as it impinges on his personal credibility – which is none too high by most people’s standards. Much of what Trump says comes from unvetted media sources and “what smart people are telling me.” In my opinion, Trump is a liar, but not quite to the standard of Hillary Clinton, because Trump apparently believes what he is saying when he is saying it.

Bottom line …

Why is Obama and Hillary Clinton being given a pass since much of their blatant wrongdoing is well-documented and in the public domain? Why are the criminal actions of the Democrats being overlooked in favor of a damaging investigation of Donald Trump based on little or no evidence of Russian collusion? When are our investigative and intelligence agencies going to avoid politics and start doing their job on behalf of our nation?

There is no doubt that this exercise – driven by the progressive socialist democrats and their co-conspirators in the mainstream media is not good for our country. And that we do not need a distraction from reinvigorating America with Trump’s initiatives. Initiatives which could be killed by Members of Congress who are too cowardly to take a principled stand and who are afraid of losing the power, prestige, and profits associated with their public office.

In my mind, this is the Martha Stewart experience on a bigger scale. Not guilty of the allegations, but punished for a procedural violation. Destroyed by the mainstream media.

We are so screwed.

