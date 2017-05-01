CALIFORNIA PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS CRIMINALIZE MANY GUN OWNERS AFTER JULY 1, 2017

It is time that the gun owners of California revolt against the progressive socialist democrats who have managed to corrupt the State of California with their nonsense …

In a State where legislators welcome illegal aliens with open arms and protect illegal alien criminals, it is now time to take action. I have a hard time imagining any politician telling you to your face that your inalienable rights to life and liberty should come second to any assailant looking to do you harm. The progressives who go on-and-on about women’s rights appear to want women to be raped rather than engage in self-defense with a handgun.

Who are these progressive socialist democrats who want to surrender California to criminals and illegal aliens?

As for high-capacity magazines, ask yourself what happens when you are faced with multiple criminals who neither respect nor obey any laws – let alone the guns laws? What happens to the laws on our books when progressive prosecutors would rather plea-bargain away serious gun charges to secure a conviction on a minor offense rather than fight for a conviction under the most severe offense? And, then watch legislators turn violent felons into our communities as being non-violent because their last crime was a minor misdemeanor rather than a felony. As if holding someone at gunpoint is simple robbery without a gun enhancement.

These are the asshole legislators who sent criminals into our local stores with calculators, so they shoplift just under the limit ($950) for prosecution and walk away with a ticket as if they got caught jaywalking?

Warning …

Why California gun owners may be breaking the law on July 1 Sweeping new gun laws passed last year by California voters and legislators require those with magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition to get rid of them by July 1. The question is: How many of California’s 6 million-plus gun owners are actually going to comply, even though violators face potential jail time if they’re caught? Talk to gun owners, retailers and pro-gun sheriffs across California and you’ll get something akin to an eye roll when they’re asked if gun owners are going to voluntarily part with their property because Democratic politicians and voters who favor gun control outnumber them and changed the law. California banned the sale of high-capacity detachable magazines in 2000, but it remained legal to possess them, except in cities such as San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles and Sunnyvale that enacted local bans. That changed this fall when voters and lawmakers passed overlapping gun laws that require Californians, with limited exceptions, to give up any magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds. Sometimes incorrectly called “clips,” magazines are the part inserted into a gun that holds ammunition and can be quickly popped in and out for rapid reloading. Gun-control advocates say getting rid of magazines that make shooters capable of firing a rapid volley of bullets in a matter of seconds will reduce threats to police and make it harder for gunmen to kill as many people in mass shootings.“There’s just a lot of data that shows that large-capacity magazines are particularly attractive to mass shooters and to individuals committing crimes against law enforcement,” said Ari Freilich, staff attorney for the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, one the backers of Proposition 63, the gun-control initiative that California voters passed last fall. “They do not have legitimate self-defense value.” In a pending lawsuit challenging the ban, Chuck Michel, a prominent gun-rights attorney in Long Beach, disagreed. “The reason for the popularity of these magazines is straightforward: In a confrontation with a violent attacker, having enough ammunition can be the difference between life and death,” he wrote. “Banning magazines over ten rounds is no more likely to reduce criminal abuse of guns than banning high horsepower engines is likely to reduce criminal abuse of automobiles.” <California's new gun laws: high-capacity magazine ban starts July 1 | The Sacramento Bee>

Bottom line …

The progressive socialist democrats would much rather you die at the hands of an illegal alien gang member who does not respect or follow the law than defending yourself as is your inalienable Gog-given right.

We are so screwed, and nothing will get better until we vote the progressives out of our lives here in California.

-- steve