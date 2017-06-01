CALIFORNIA IS PURSUING A COERCIVE GAY AGENDA THAT INTENDS TO CRIPPLE LAWFUL BUSINESS CONDUCTED BETWEEN THE STATES

By what legal authority do a relatively few progressive socialist democrats in the State of California have the power to incur additional and unnecessary time, effort, and expense by pursuing a social agenda that does not benefit a majority of Californians?

Where in the Constitution of the United States or even the Constitution of the State of California does it convey authority to the legislators and the governor to defy the equal protection clause or the commerce clause to limit the people’s business to states that agree with their social engineering agenda?

Where in the law does it grant the progressive socialist democrats the right to use abusive and coercive tactics against the lawful actions of another state?

And, where does Xavier Becerra get the authority to interfere in another State’s legislative process using coercive tactics that punish a state’s residents and businesses on behalf of a social agenda that may run counter to their religious beliefs or constitutional rights?

This is akin to demand that state-governed or supervised pension funds divest profitable holdings because they do not advance a liberal social agenda.

What makes this so troubling is that the California Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, seems to support this tyranny of the minority …

: SB 149 was enacted March 10, 2017. SB 149 could prevent qualified LGBT couples from adopting or serving as foster parents. Texas: HB 3859 was enacted on June 15, 2017. HB 3859, allows foster care agencies to discriminate against children in foster care and potentially disqualify LGBT families from the state’s foster and adoption system. AB 1887 prohibits state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states with laws that authorize or require discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression or against same-sex couples or their families. The California legislation went into effect on January 1, 2017. This restriction applies to state agencies, departments, boards, authorities, and commissions, including an agency, department, board, authority, or commission of the University of California, the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the California State University. "These discriminatory laws in Texas, North Carolina, North Dakota, and other states are completely out of step with the values that make California the vibrant economic powerhouse that it is," said Rick Zbur, Executive Director of Equality California. "As some state legislatures around the country choose to target and harm LGBTQ people and their families, it is imperative that California continue to denounce those actions publicly and financially. We applaud Attorney General Becerra for taking action to ensure that California is supporting the LGBTQ community and opposing discrimination both inside and beyond our borders." “Today, the ACLU is proud to stand with our partners and Attorney General Becerra, and do our part to make freedom and justice a reality for every American – regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” said Ashley Morris, Organizing Director, ACLU of Northern California. For additional information on AB 1887 including the list of states and Frequently Asked Questions visit: www.oag.ca.gov/ab1887/faqs. Attorney General Becerra: Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas Added to List of Restricted State Travel | State of California - Department of Justice - Office of the Attorney General

Adoption of children into non-traditional families can introduce unnecessary strain and stress in a child’s life as well as increasing the tendency for the child to face unnecessary social pressures from peers and others. One would assume that any state’s actions – reflective of its constituent voters – should not face coercive and discriminatory practices because these practices do not comport with the fashionable and activist viewpoint in another state.

Bottom line …

We are living in a very strange era, where a minority can impose their will on the majority. And, even worse, alter societal norms with bizarre behaviors that let young children self-select their sex and gender based on the whim of the day. This is not to say that there are sex and gender mismatches that need to be addressed – but they should be addressed individually and with privacy and respect. To make a class of girls uncomfortable when a boy is allowed to use their locker room speaks to a greater problem – the progressive socialist democrat’s which to destroy all societal norms to rebuild the nation as a cadre of unexceptional population units following government dictates.

California, once again, proves to the nation that it is out of control and believes that the progressive socialist democrats in the State of California have the lawful and moral right to impose economic sanctions on those who do not support their radical progressive socialist agenda or those who want to exercise their rights as affirmed under the Constitution of the United States.

We are so screwed.

-- steve