ANOTHER CLINTON SCANDAL: SUBVERTING SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER?

I find that it is extremely curious and questionable that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, himself a former official of both the Department of Justice and the FBI, would select three rabid partisan progressive socialist democrats with significant ties to the Clintons to participate in a wide-ranging and unlimited investigation of Donald Trump, members of the Trump Administration, and his campaign staffers.

Not only does Mueller have a major conflict of interest when it comes to investigating the DOJ and FBI with regard to wrongdoing, but his protégé, former FBI Director James Comey is at the heart of the Trump issue.

Is it possible that these three lawyers are actually fixers who work on behalf of Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, and numerous foreign sovereign sources of personal, campaign, and foundation funding that benefited the Clintons?

Consider the following …

Andrew Weissmann-- this is the guy who was the general counsel who prosecuted the Enron case only to see his work overturned by the United States Supreme Court 8-0 in part because of his actions. Weissmann also worked as special counsel and as general counsel under Mueller at the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as heading the criminal fraud section at DOJ.

DOJ Defends FBI Deputy Director Andrew Weissmann Against Serious Ethics Charges Pending in NY Serious ethical charges against FBI Deputy Director Andrew Weissmann are pending before the First Judicial Department Disciplinary Committee in New York. The charges arise from his role in hiding evidence favorable to the defense when he was a federal prosecutor leading the Enron Task Force. The Department of Justice is handling his defense. According to the DOJ, there was no violation of the rules of ethics, even if Weissmann “plainly suppressed” evidence favorable to the defense—as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Enron Task Force did. Mr. Weissmann, who also serves as General Counsel to the FBI, has pitched his entire ethics defense on the claim that the Rules of Professional Conduct require prosecutors to disclose to the defense team only information that is both favorable and “material.” That may be the standard for reversing a criminal conviction under the Supreme Court’s 1963 decision in Brady v. Maryland, but the ethical rules require more. <Source>

Jeannie Rhee– worked under the corrupt Clinton crony Eric Holder. She represented Hillary Clinton in the email scandal. She also represented the Clinton Foundation against charges of racketeering. It should also be noted that the Clinton Foundation was also represented in this matter by the notorious Jaime Gorelick who seems to have switched sides and represents Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Aaron Zebley– represented Justin Cooper who was one of the few Clintonistas who managed Hillary’s email server. He was Clinton’s one of Hillary’s personal staff aides. He worked for the Clinton White House as a personal aide to Bill Clinton and then worked for the Clinton Foundation.

Of all of the acceptable candidates for assisting Special Counsel Mueller, one wonders why these three, all with obvious issues, were selected to investigate Donald Trump?

Bottom line …

With a corrupt and partisan mainstream media, who will investigate governmental malfeasance and hold the special counsel accountable for his actions and the actions of his hand-picked team?

With Obama-era scandals impinging on the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, might the quid pro quo turn out to be a deal for the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation in return for a finding that clears Trump and most of his associates? Of course, as FBI Agent Sadusky (Harvey Keitel) says in National Treasure, “Someone's got to go to prison, Ben.”

Who will it be and what minor procedural excuse will suffice?

It is a bitch when you cannot trust your government’s premier law enforcement agency to do the right thing.

We are so screwed.

-- steve